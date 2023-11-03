Ellie Goulding

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know (I know, I know, I know) *** It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay) And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay) So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay) Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate *** And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain *** Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games They give me migraines and damage my brain *** Date me, break me, easily replace me Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey In your head, I sing *** And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay) And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay) So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay) Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate *** And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me *** Tell me how you hate me (ooh, ooh) Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me (Ooh, ooh) Tell me how you hate me Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me