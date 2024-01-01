How Long Will I Love You Şarkı Sözleri
Ellie Goulding
How Long Will I Love You
How long will I love you?
As long as stars are above you,
And longer if I can
***
How long will I need you?
As long as the seasons need to
Follow their plan
***
How long will I be with you?
As long as the sea is bound to
Wash upon the sand
***
How long will I want you?
As long as you want me to,
And longer by far
***
How long will I hold you?
As long as your father told you,
As long as you can
***
How long will I give to you?
As long as I live through you,
However long you say
***
How long will I love you?
As long as stars are above you,
And longer if I may
***
We're all traveling through time together
Every day of our lives
All we can do is do our best
To relish this remarkable ride