Ellie Goulding

How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you, And longer if I can *** How long will I need you? As long as the seasons need to Follow their plan *** How long will I be with you? As long as the sea is bound to Wash upon the sand *** How long will I want you? As long as you want me to, And longer by far *** How long will I hold you? As long as your father told you, As long as you can *** How long will I give to you? As long as I live through you, However long you say *** How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you, And longer if I may *** We're all traveling through time together Every day of our lives All we can do is do our best To relish this remarkable ride