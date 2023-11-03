Ellie Goulding

I had a way then, losing it all on my own
I had a heart then, but the queen has been overthrown
And I'm not sleeping now, the dark is too hard to beat
And I'm not keeping up the strength I need to push me
***
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
And so I tell myself that I'll be strong
And dreaming when they're gone
'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home
Calling, calling, calling home
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
***
Noises, I play within my head
Touch my own skin and hope that I'm still breathing
And I think back to when my brother and my sister slept
In an unlocked place, the only time I feel safe
***
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
And so I tell myself that I'll be strong
And dreaming when they're gone
'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home
Calling, calling, calling home
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
***
Light, lights, lights, lights
Light, lights, lights, lights
Light, lights, lights, lights
Light, lights
**
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
And so I tell myself that I'll be strong
And dreaming when they're gone
'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home
Calling, calling, calling home
You show the lights that stop me turn to stone
You shine it when I'm alone
***
Home (lights, lights)
Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights)
Home (lights, lights)
Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights)
Home (light, lights)
Home, home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights)
Home (light, lights)
Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights)