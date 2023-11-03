Ellie Goulding

I had a way then, losing it all on my own I had a heart then, but the queen has been overthrown And I'm not sleeping now, the dark is too hard to beat And I'm not keeping up the strength I need to push me *** You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone And so I tell myself that I'll be strong And dreaming when they're gone 'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home Calling, calling, calling home You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone *** Noises, I play within my head Touch my own skin and hope that I'm still breathing And I think back to when my brother and my sister slept In an unlocked place, the only time I feel safe *** You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone And so I tell myself that I'll be strong And dreaming when they're gone 'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home Calling, calling, calling home You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone *** Light, lights, lights, lights Light, lights, lights, lights Light, lights, lights, lights Light, lights ** You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone And so I tell myself that I'll be strong And dreaming when they're gone 'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home Calling, calling, calling home You show the lights that stop me turn to stone You shine it when I'm alone *** Home (lights, lights) Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights) Home (lights, lights) Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights) Home (light, lights) Home, home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights) Home (light, lights) Home (light, lights, lights, lights, lights, lights)