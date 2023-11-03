Ellie Goulding

Oh Oh oh oh, hey *** It's a little dirty how the whole thing started I don't even really know what you intended Thought that you were cute and you could make me jealous Poured it down, so I poured it down Next thing that I know I'm in the hotel with you You were talking deep like it was mad love to you You wanted my heart but I just liked your tattoos Poured it down, so I poured it down *** And now I don't understand it You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth And I know I shouldn't say it But my heart don't understand *** Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand) Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind, uh huh, uh huh, uh huh, uh huh *** I always hear, always hear them talking Talking 'bout a girl, 'bout a girl with my name Saying that I hurt you but I still don't get it You didn't love me, no, not really Wait, I could have really liked you I'll bet, I'll bet that's why I keep on thinking 'bout you It's a shame (shame), you said I was good So I poured it down, so I poured it down *** And now I don't understand it You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth And I know I shouldn't say it But my heart don't understand *** Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind *** You got yourself in a dangerous zone 'Cause we both have the fear, fear of being alone *** And I still don't understand it You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth And my heart don't understand it, understand it, understand it *** Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) *** Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand) Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody) You think you know somebody (why I got you on my mind) You think you know somebody Ah ah ah ah oh ah