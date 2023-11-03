Ellie Goulding

Look at what you've done Stand still, fallin' away from me When it takes so long Fire's out, what do you want to be? *** Now I'm holdin' on Myself was never enough for me Gotta be so strong There's a power in what you do Now, every other day I'll be watching you, oh, oh *** I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh We did everything right, now I'm on the outside, oh I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh We did everything right, now I'm on the outside *** So you gimme no reason For me to stay close to you, tell me what lovers do How are we still breathing? It's never for us to choose, I'll be the strength in you *** Now I'm holdin' on (now I'm holdin' on) Myself was never enough for me Gotta be so strong There's a power in what you do Now, every other day I'll be watching you, oh, oh *** I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh We did everything right, now I'm on the outside, oh I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh We did everything right, now I'm on the outside *** I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, -ide I'll show you what it feels like, ah-ah-ah-ah *** I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside We did everything right, now I'm on the outside