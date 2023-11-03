Ellie Goulding

It's the strangest feeling Feeling this way for you There's something in the way you move Something in the way you move With you, I'm never healing It's heartache through and through There's something in the way you move I don't know what it is you do *** Not one bone in your body good enough for me But this heart is open, bloodstain on my sleeve When our eyes meet, I can only see the end But tonight I'm here, yours again *** But tonight I'm gonna lose it all Playing with fire, I was the first to fall Heart is sinking like a cannonball Baby, kill it, what you waiting for? *** Something in the way you move There's something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** There's something in the way you move Something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh *** There's an evil night air The stars don't shine tonight (night) There's something in the way you do There's something in the way you Push me closer, further Break me just enough Your lies always seem so true There's nothing left for me to lose *** There's not one thing I can do to change your ways But I can't sit back and take the lonely days When our eyes meet, I can only see the end And tonight the rain pours again *** But tonight I'm gonna lose it all Playing with fire, I was the first to fall Heart is sinking like a cannonball Baby, kill it, what you waiting for? *** Something in the way you move There's something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** There's something in the way you move Something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh *** But tonight I'm gonna lose it all Playing with fire, I was the first to fall Heart is sinking like a cannonball Baby, kill it, what you waiting for? *** Something in the way you move There's something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** There's something in the way you move Something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** Something in the way you move There's something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh *** There's something in the way you move Something in the way you do it Something in the way you move, oh-oh