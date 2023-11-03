Ellie Goulding

It's the strangest feeling
Feeling this way for you
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you move
With you, I'm never healing
It's heartache through and through
There's something in the way you move
I don't know what it is you do
***
Not one bone in your body good enough for me
But this heart is open, bloodstain on my sleeve
When our eyes meet, I can only see the end
But tonight I'm here, yours again
***
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill it, what you waiting for?
***
Something in the way you move
There's something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
***
There's an evil night air
The stars don't shine tonight (night)
There's something in the way you do
There's something in the way you
Push me closer, further
Break me just enough
Your lies always seem so true
There's nothing left for me to lose
***
There's not one thing I can do to change your ways
But I can't sit back and take the lonely days
When our eyes meet, I can only see the end
And tonight the rain pours again
***
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill it, what you waiting for?
***
Something in the way you move
There's something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
***
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill it, what you waiting for?
***
Something in the way you move
There's something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
Something in the way you move
There's something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
***
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh