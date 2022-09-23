Elton John

Healing Hands Şarkı Sözleri
I never dreamed I could cry so hard
That ain't like a man
I could fly like a bird somedays
Had a place where I could land
***
I could have sworn we were all locked in
Ain't that what you said
I never knew it could hurt so bad
When the power of love is dead
***
But giving into the nightime
Ain't no cure for the pain
You gotta wade into the water
You gotta learn to live again
***
And reach out for her healing hands
Reach out for her healing hands
There's a light, where the darkness ends,
Touch me now and let me see again,
Rock me now in your gentle healing hands
***
I never knew love like poison
That burned like a fire
All I ever wanted was a reason
To drowm in your eyes
***
I never knew sleep so restless
Empty arms so cold
That's not the way it's supposed to be
It ain't the spell that I was sold
***
But giving into the nightime
Ain't no cure for the pain
You gotta wade into the water
You gotta learn to live again
***
And reach out for her healing hands
Reach out for her healing hands
There's a light, where the darkness ends,
Touch me now and let me see again,
Rock me now in your gentle healing hands
***
But giving into the nightime
Ain't no cure for the pain
You gotta wade into the water
You gotta learn to live again
***
Reach out for her healing hands
Reach out for her healing hands
There's a light, where the darkness ends,
Touch me now and let me see again,
Rock me now in your gentle healing hands
***
Reach out for her healing hands
Reach out for her healing hands
There's a light, where the darkness ends,
Touch me now and let me see again,
Rock me now in your gentle healing hands
***
Reach out for her healing hands
Reach out for her healing hands
There's a light, where the darkness ends,
Touch me now and let me see again,
Rock me now in your gentle healing hands