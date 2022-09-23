Elton John

I never dreamed I could cry so hard That ain't like a man I could fly like a bird somedays Had a place where I could land *** I could have sworn we were all locked in Ain't that what you said I never knew it could hurt so bad When the power of love is dead *** But giving into the nightime Ain't no cure for the pain You gotta wade into the water You gotta learn to live again *** And reach out for her healing hands Reach out for her healing hands There's a light, where the darkness ends, Touch me now and let me see again, Rock me now in your gentle healing hands *** I never knew love like poison That burned like a fire All I ever wanted was a reason To drowm in your eyes *** I never knew sleep so restless Empty arms so cold That's not the way it's supposed to be It ain't the spell that I was sold *** But giving into the nightime Ain't no cure for the pain You gotta wade into the water You gotta learn to live again *** And reach out for her healing hands Reach out for her healing hands There's a light, where the darkness ends, Touch me now and let me see again, Rock me now in your gentle healing hands *** But giving into the nightime Ain't no cure for the pain You gotta wade into the water You gotta learn to live again *** Reach out for her healing hands Reach out for her healing hands There's a light, where the darkness ends, Touch me now and let me see again, Rock me now in your gentle healing hands *** Reach out for her healing hands Reach out for her healing hands There's a light, where the darkness ends, Touch me now and let me see again, Rock me now in your gentle healing hands *** Reach out for her healing hands Reach out for her healing hands There's a light, where the darkness ends, Touch me now and let me see again, Rock me now in your gentle healing hands