Elton John

She packed my bags last night, preflight Dün gece bavullarım hazırladı, uçuş öncesinde Zero hour, nine a.m. Sıfır saati, sabah dokuz And I'm gonna be high Ve yükseklerde olacağım As a kite by then Bir uçurtma gibi, o zamana kadar *** I miss the earth so much Dünyayı çok özlüyorum I miss my wife Karımı özlüyorum It's lonely out in space Uzayda tek başımayım On such a timeless flight Böyle zamansız bir uçuşta *** And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek 'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar I'm not the man they think I am at home Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık Ah, no no no Hayır, hayır I'm a rocket man Ben bir roket adamım Rocket man Roket adam Burnin' out his fuse Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan Up here alone Yukarıda tek başına *** And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek 'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar I'm not the man they think I am at home Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık Ah, no no no Hayır, hayır I'm a rocket man Ben bir roket adamım Rocket man Roket adam Burnin' out his fuse Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan Up here alone Yukarıda tek başına *** Mars ain't the kind of place Mars o tarz bir yer değil To raise your kids Çocuklarını yetiştirebileceğin In fact, it's cold as hell Hatta, cehennem gibi soğuk And there's no one there to raise them Ve orada onları yetiştirebilecek biri de yok If you did Sen yetiştirdiysen *** And all this science Ve tüm bu bilimi I don't understand Anlamıyorum It's just my job Bu benim sadece işim Five days a week Haftada beş gün *** A rocket man Bir roket adam Rocket man Roket adam *** And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek 'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar I'm not the man they think I am at home Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık Ah, no no no Hayır, hayır I'm a rocket man Ben bir roket adamım Rocket man Roket adam Burnin' out his fuse Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan Up here alone Yukarıda tek başına *** And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek 'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar I'm not the man they think I am at home Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık Ah, no no no Hayır, hayır I'm a rocket man Ben bir roket adamım Rocket man Roket adam Burnin' out his fuse Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan Up here alone Yukarıda tek başına *** And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek