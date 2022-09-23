Elton John

She packed my bags last night, preflight
Dün gece bavullarım hazırladı, uçuş öncesinde
Zero hour, nine a.m.
Sıfır saati, sabah dokuz
And I'm gonna be high
Ve yükseklerde olacağım
As a kite by then
Bir uçurtma gibi, o zamana kadar
***
I miss the earth so much
Dünyayı çok özlüyorum
I miss my wife
Karımı özlüyorum
It's lonely out in space
Uzayda tek başımayım
On such a timeless flight
Böyle zamansız bir uçuşta
***
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find
İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar
I'm not the man they think I am at home
Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık
Ah, no no no
Hayır, hayır
I'm a rocket man
Ben bir roket adamım
Rocket man
Roket adam
Burnin' out his fuse
Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan
Up here alone
Yukarıda tek başına
***
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find
İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar
I'm not the man they think I am at home
Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık
Ah, no no no
Hayır, hayır
I'm a rocket man
Ben bir roket adamım
Rocket man
Roket adam
Burnin' out his fuse
Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan
Up here alone
Yukarıda tek başına
***
Mars ain't the kind of place
Mars o tarz bir yer değil
To raise your kids
Çocuklarını yetiştirebileceğin
In fact, it's cold as hell
Hatta, cehennem gibi soğuk
And there's no one there to raise them
Ve orada onları yetiştirebilecek biri de yok
If you did
Sen yetiştirdiysen
***
And all this science
Ve tüm bu bilimi
I don't understand
Anlamıyorum
It's just my job
Bu benim sadece işim
Five days a week
Haftada beş gün
***
A rocket man
Bir roket adam
Rocket man
Roket adam
***
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find
İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar
I'm not the man they think I am at home
Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık
Ah, no no no
Hayır, hayır
I'm a rocket man
Ben bir roket adamım
Rocket man
Roket adam
Burnin' out his fuse
Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan
Up here alone
Yukarıda tek başına
***
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find
İniş takımları beni dünyaya geri götürene kadar
I'm not the man they think I am at home
Ben o evdeki adam değilim artık
Ah, no no no
Hayır, hayır
I'm a rocket man
Ben bir roket adamım
Rocket man
Roket adam
Burnin' out his fuse
Ateşleme fitili sönmek üzere olan
Up here alone
Yukarıda tek başına
***
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek
And I think it's gonna be a long, long, time
Ve sanırım bu çok ama çok uzun sürecek