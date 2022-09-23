Elton John

Your Song Şarkı Sözleri
It’s a little bit funny
– Bu biraz komik
This feeling inside
– Bu duygu içinde
I’m not one of those who can easily hide
– Ben kolayca saklanabilecek biri değilim
I don’t have much money, but boy if I did
– Çok fazla param yok, ama eğer yaptıysam
I’d buy a big house where we both could live
– İkimizin de yaşayabileceği büyük bir ev alırdım.
***
If I was a sculptor, ha
– Eğer bir heykeltıraş olsaydım, ha
But then again, no
– Ama sonra tekrar, hayır
Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show
– Ya da Seyahat şovunda iksir yapan bir adam
I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do
– Çok fazla olmadığını biliyorum, ama yapabileceğim en iyi şey bu
My gift is my song, and this one’s for you
– Benim hediyem benim şarkım ve bu senin için
***
And you can tell everybody
– Ve herkese söyleyebilirsin
This is your song
– Bu şarkı senin şarkın
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
– Oldukça basit olabilir, ama şimdi bitti
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
That I put down in the words
– Kelimelere döktüğüm
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
– Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika
***
I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss
– Çatıya oturdum ve yosunu tekmeledim
Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross
– Ayetlerin bir kaç tane iyi, çok iyi bana cross var
But the sun’s been quite kind
– Ama güneş oldukça nazik
While I wrote this song
– Yazarken ben bu şarkıyı
It’s for people like you that keep it turned on
– Bu senin gibi insanlar için açık tutmak
***
So excuse me forgetting
– Bu yüzden unuttuğum için özür dilerim
But these things I do
– Ama böyle şeyler yapıyorum
You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue
– Gördün mü unuttum, yeşil mi yoksa mavi mi
Anyway the thing is, what I really mean
– Neyse şey gerçekten ne yani
Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen
– Seninki gördüğüm en tatlı gözler
***
And you can tell everybody
– Ve herkese söyleyebilirsin
This is the song
– Bu şarkı
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
– Oldukça basit olabilir, ama şimdi bitti
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
That I put down in the words
– Kelimelere döktüğüm
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
– Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika
***
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
I hope you don’t mind
– Sakıncası yoktur umarım
That I put down in the words
– Kelimelere döktüğüm
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
– Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika