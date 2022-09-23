Elton John

It’s a little bit funny – Bu biraz komik This feeling inside – Bu duygu içinde I’m not one of those who can easily hide – Ben kolayca saklanabilecek biri değilim I don’t have much money, but boy if I did – Çok fazla param yok, ama eğer yaptıysam I’d buy a big house where we both could live – İkimizin de yaşayabileceği büyük bir ev alırdım. *** If I was a sculptor, ha – Eğer bir heykeltıraş olsaydım, ha But then again, no – Ama sonra tekrar, hayır Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show – Ya da Seyahat şovunda iksir yapan bir adam I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do – Çok fazla olmadığını biliyorum, ama yapabileceğim en iyi şey bu My gift is my song, and this one’s for you – Benim hediyem benim şarkım ve bu senin için *** And you can tell everybody – Ve herkese söyleyebilirsin This is your song – Bu şarkı senin şarkın It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done – Oldukça basit olabilir, ama şimdi bitti I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım That I put down in the words – Kelimelere döktüğüm How wonderful life is while you’re in the world – Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika *** I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss – Çatıya oturdum ve yosunu tekmeledim Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross – Ayetlerin bir kaç tane iyi, çok iyi bana cross var But the sun’s been quite kind – Ama güneş oldukça nazik While I wrote this song – Yazarken ben bu şarkıyı It’s for people like you that keep it turned on – Bu senin gibi insanlar için açık tutmak *** So excuse me forgetting – Bu yüzden unuttuğum için özür dilerim But these things I do – Ama böyle şeyler yapıyorum You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue – Gördün mü unuttum, yeşil mi yoksa mavi mi Anyway the thing is, what I really mean – Neyse şey gerçekten ne yani Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen – Seninki gördüğüm en tatlı gözler *** And you can tell everybody – Ve herkese söyleyebilirsin This is the song – Bu şarkı It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done – Oldukça basit olabilir, ama şimdi bitti I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım That I put down in the words – Kelimelere döktüğüm How wonderful life is while you’re in the world – Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika *** I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım I hope you don’t mind – Sakıncası yoktur umarım That I put down in the words – Kelimelere döktüğüm How wonderful life is while you’re in the world – Sen dünyadayken hayat ne kadar harika