Elvis Presley

Maybe I didn't treat you Quite as good as I should have Maybe I didn't love you Quite as often as I could have Little things I should have said and done I just never took the time You were always on my mind (you were always on my mind) You were always on my mind Maybe I didn't hold you All those lonely, lonely times And I guess I never told you I'm so happy that you're mine If I made you feel second best Girl, I'm so sorry I was blind You were always on my mind (you were always on my mind) You were always on my mind Tell me Tell me that your sweet love hasn't died Give me Give me one more chance to keep you satisfied, satisfied Little things I should have said and done I just never took the time You were always on my mind (you were always on my mind) You were always on my mind You were always on my mind Maybe I didn't treat you Quite as good as I should have Maybe I didn't love you Quite as often as I could have Maybe I didn't hold you All those lonely, lonely times And I guess I never told you I'm so happy...