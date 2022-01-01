Elvis Presley

The warden threw a party in the county jail. Müdür hapiste parti verdi The prison band was there and they began to wail. Cezaevi orkestrası ordaydı ve ağlamaya başladılar The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing. Orkestra zıplıyordu ve dönmeye başladılar You should've heard those knocked out jailbirds sing. Bu başarısız hapishane kuşlarının şarkı söylemesini duymalısınız Let's rock Everybody, let's rock. Hadi herkes Rock!, Hadi Rock! Everybody in the whole cell block Hücre bloğunda herkes Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Jailhouse Rock için dans ediyordu *** Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone, Örümcek murphy, tenor saksofonu çaldı Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone. Küçük Joe trombonu çalıyordu The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang, Illinois'dan davulcu çocuk davula boom bam diye vuruyordu The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang. Bütün ritim bölümü Purple Gang'dı Everybody in the whole cell block Hücre bloğunda herkes Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Jailhouse Rock için dans ediyordu *** Number forty-seven said to number three: Kırkyedi numara üç numaraya şöyle dedi; You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see. Şimdiye kadar gördüğüm en tatlı hapishane kuşusun I sure would be delighted with your company, Eminim senin arkadaşlığın ile mutluluk duyacağız Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me." Çabuk ve benimle birlikte Jailhouse Rock yap *** Let's rock Everybody, let's rock. Hadi herkes Rock!, Hadi Rock! Everybody in the whole cell block Hücre bloğunda herkes Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Jailhouse Rock için dans ediyordu *** Run, run, run, run Koş, koş, koş, koş *** The sad sack was a sittin' on a block of stone Başarız adam taş bloğun üstünde oturuyodu Way over in the corner weepin' all alone. Tek başına köşede ağlayarak The warden said, "Hey, buddy, don't you be no square. Gardiyan hey dostum ezikliği bırak dedi If you can't find a partner use a wooden chair." Eğer ortak bulamıyorsan sandalyeye otur Let's rock Everybody, let's rock. Hadi herkes Rock!, Hadi Rock! Everybody in the whole cell block Hücre bloğunda herkes Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Jailhouse Rock için dans ediyordu *** Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake, Kaypak henry böceklere ''Cennet aşkına, No one's lookin', now's our chance to make a break." Kimse görmüyor, şimdi mola yapmak için bir şans'Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix nix, Böcek kaypağa döndü ve dedi ki '' olmaz olmaz I wanna stick around a while and get my kicks." Burdan ayrılmak istemiyorum, eğlenmek istiyorumLet's rock Everybody, let's rock. Hadi herkes Rock!, Hadi Rock! Everybody in the whole cell block Hücre bloğunda herkes Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Jailhouse Rock için dans ediyordu