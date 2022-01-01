Elvis Presley

Bright light city gonna set my soul Şehrin parlak ışığı ruhumu verecek Gonna set my soul on fire Ruhumu ateşe verecek *** Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, Yanmaya hazır yığınla param var So get those stakes up higher O zaman şu kazıkları yükselt There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there Dışarda bekleyen bin tane hoş kadın var And they're all livin' devil may care Ve şeytan bakımıyla yaşıyorlar And I'm just the devil with love to spare Ve ben de aşkı harcayacak şeytanım Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas! *** How I wish that there were more Nasıl da daha çok istedim Than the twenty-four hours in the day Günde 24 saatten fazlasını 'Cause even if there were forty more Çünkü 40 daha fazlası olsaydı I wouldn't sleep a minute away Bir dakika bile uyuyamazdım Oh, there's black jack and poker and the roulette wheel Oh, şurda siyah top, poker ve rulet oyunu tekerleği var A fortune won and lost on every deal Bir talih kazandı ve her anlaşmayı kaybetti All you need's a strong heart and a nerve of steel Tüm ihtiyacın güçlü bir kalp ve çelikten sinir Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas! *** Viva Las Vegas with you neon flashinÇok yaşa Las Vegas, neon ışığıyla seninle And your one armbandits* crashinVe tek armbanditlerin çarpıyor All those hopes down the drain Bütün umutlar kanalda Viva Las Vegas turnin' day into nighttime Çok yaşa Las Vegas, gündüzü geceye çeviriyor Turnin' night into daytime Geceyi de gündüze çeviriyor If you see it once Bir kere görürsen You'll never be the same again Asla aynısı olamazsın *** I'm gonna keep on the run Koşmaya devam edeceğim I'm gonna have me some fun Biraz eğleneceğim If it costs me my very last dime Son parama kadar ödetirse bu If I wind up broke up well Sarıp kırarsam iyice I'll always remember that I had a swingin' time Sallanan bir zamanım olduğunu hatırlayacağım hep I'm gonna give it everything I've got Ona elimde olan her şeyi vereceğim Lady luck please let the dice stay hot Leydi şans dile lütfen, zarların sıcak olmasına izin ver Let me shoot a seven with every shot Her atışımda bir 7 tutturmama izin ver Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas,Viva Las Vegas Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Viva, Viva Las Vegas Çok yaşa, çok yaşa Las Vegas!