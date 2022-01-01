Viva Las Vegas Şarkı Sözleri
Elvis Presley Viva Las Vegas şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Elvis Presley Viva Las Vegas şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Viva Las Vegas sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Elvis Presley
Viva Las Vegas
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Bright light city gonna set my soul
Şehrin parlak ışığı ruhumu verecek
Gonna set my soul on fire
Ruhumu ateşe verecek
***
Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn,
Yanmaya hazır yığınla param var
So get those stakes up higher
O zaman şu kazıkları yükselt
There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there
Dışarda bekleyen bin tane hoş kadın var
And they're all livin' devil may care
Ve şeytan bakımıyla yaşıyorlar
And I'm just the devil with love to spare
Ve ben de aşkı harcayacak şeytanım
Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas
Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas!
***
How I wish that there were more
Nasıl da daha çok istedim
Than the twenty-four hours in the day
Günde 24 saatten fazlasını
'Cause even if there were forty more
Çünkü 40 daha fazlası olsaydı
I wouldn't sleep a minute away
Bir dakika bile uyuyamazdım
Oh, there's black jack and poker and the roulette wheel
Oh, şurda siyah top, poker ve rulet oyunu tekerleği var
A fortune won and lost on every deal
Bir talih kazandı ve her anlaşmayı kaybetti
All you need's a strong heart and a nerve of steel
Tüm ihtiyacın güçlü bir kalp ve çelikten sinir
Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas
Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas!
***
Viva Las Vegas with you neon flashinÇok yaşa Las Vegas, neon ışığıyla seninle
And your one armbandits* crashinVe tek armbanditlerin çarpıyor
All those hopes down the drain
Bütün umutlar kanalda
Viva Las Vegas turnin' day into nighttime
Çok yaşa Las Vegas, gündüzü geceye çeviriyor
Turnin' night into daytime
Geceyi de gündüze çeviriyor
If you see it once
Bir kere görürsen
You'll never be the same again
Asla aynısı olamazsın
***
I'm gonna keep on the run
Koşmaya devam edeceğim
I'm gonna have me some fun
Biraz eğleneceğim
If it costs me my very last dime
Son parama kadar ödetirse bu
If I wind up broke up well
Sarıp kırarsam iyice
I'll always remember that I had a swingin' time
Sallanan bir zamanım olduğunu hatırlayacağım hep
I'm gonna give it everything I've got
Ona elimde olan her şeyi vereceğim
Lady luck please let the dice stay hot
Leydi şans dile lütfen, zarların sıcak olmasına izin ver
Let me shoot a seven with every shot
Her atışımda bir 7 tutturmama izin ver
Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas,Viva Las Vegas
Çok yaşa Las Vegas! Çok yaşa Las Vegas!
Viva, Viva Las Vegas
Çok yaşa, çok yaşa Las Vegas!