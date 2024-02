Enbe Orkestrası

Listen to the pouring rain Listen to it pour And with every drop of rain You know I love you more *** Let it rain all night long Let my love for you go strong As long as we're together Who cares about the weather? *** Listen to the falling rain Listen to it fall And with every drop of rain I can hear you call Call my name right out loud I can here above the clouds And I'm here among the puddles You and I together huddle *** Listen to the falling rain Listen to it fall *** It's raining It's pouring The old man is snoring Went to bad And bumped his head He couldn't get up in the morning *** Listen to the falling rain listen to the rain