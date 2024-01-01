O fortuna velut luna *** Turn around and smell what you don't see Close your eyes ... it is so clear Here's the mirror, behind there is a screen On both ways you can get in *** Don't think twice before you listen to your heart Follow the trace for a new start *** What you need and everything you'll feel Is just a question of the deal In the eye of storm you'll see a lonely dove The experience of survival is the key To the gravity of love *** The path of excess leads to The tower of Wisdom The path of excess leads to The tower of Wisdom *** Try to think about it ... That's the chance to live your life and discover What it is, what's the gravity of love *** Look around just people, can you hear their voice Find the one who'll guide you to the limits of your choice *** But if you're in the eye of storm Just think of the lonely dove The experience of survival is the key To the gravity of love