Gravity Of Love Şarkı Sözleri
O fortuna velut luna
***
Turn around and smell what you don't see
Close your eyes ... it is so clear
Here's the mirror, behind there is a screen
On both ways you can get in
***
Don't think twice before you listen to your heart
Follow the trace for a new start
***
What you need and everything you'll feel
Is just a question of the deal
In the eye of storm you'll see a lonely dove
The experience of survival is the key
To the gravity of love
***
The path of excess leads to
The tower of Wisdom
The path of excess leads to
The tower of Wisdom
***
Try to think about it ...
That's the chance to live your life and discover
What it is, what's the gravity of love
***
Look around just people, can you hear their voice
Find the one who'll guide you to the limits of your choice
***
But if you're in the eye of storm
Just think of the lonely dove
The experience of survival is the key
To the gravity of love