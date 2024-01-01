Out From The Deep Şarkı Sözleri
We came out from the deep
To learn to love, to learn how to live
We came out from the deep
To avoid the mistake we made
That's why we are here !
***
We came out from the deep
To help and understand, but not to kill
It takes many lives till we succeed
To clear the debts of many hundreds years
That's why we are here !