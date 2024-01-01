Return The İnnocence Şarkı Sözleri
Enigma
Return The İnnocence
That's not the beginning of the end
That's the return to yourself
The return to innocence.
***
Love
Devotion
Feeling
Emotion
***
Love
Devotion
Feeling
Emotion
***
Don't be afraid to be weak
Don't be too proud to be strong
Just look into your heart my friend
That will be the return to yourself
The return to innocence.
***
If you want, then start to laugh
If you must, then start to cry
Be yourself don't hide
Just believe in destiny.
***
Don't care what people say
Just follow your own way
Don't give up and use the chance
To return to innocence.
***
That's not the beginning of the end
That's the return to yourself
The return to innocence.
Don't care what people say
Follow just your own way
Follow just your own way
Don't give up, don't give up
To return, to return to innocence.
***
If you want then laugh
If you must then cry
Be yourself don't hide
Just believe in destiny.