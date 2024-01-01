That's not the beginning of the end That's the return to yourself The return to innocence. *** Love Devotion Feeling Emotion *** Love Devotion Feeling Emotion *** Don't be afraid to be weak Don't be too proud to be strong Just look into your heart my friend That will be the return to yourself The return to innocence. *** If you want, then start to laugh If you must, then start to cry Be yourself don't hide Just believe in destiny. *** Don't care what people say Just follow your own way Don't give up and use the chance To return to innocence. *** That's not the beginning of the end That's the return to yourself The return to innocence. Don't care what people say Follow just your own way Follow just your own way Don't give up, don't give up To return, to return to innocence. *** If you want then laugh If you must then cry Be yourself don't hide Just believe in destiny.