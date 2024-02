Around the world, want you close to me Everyday, all night, where you supposed to be? My heart constantly skips a beat Like boom boom boom Woke up in a foreign place Can't waste no time, can't hesitate Keep up if I set the pace Like zoom zoom zoom *** Come my way, come my way Ah, yeah yeah yeah Say my name, say my name Ah, yeah yeah yeah You could feel it, don't play right now Turn it up and come get me loud Make my heartbeat go make that sound Like zoom zoom zoom *** Ah, yeah yeah yeah Ah, yeah yeah yeah Zoom zoom zoom Ah, yeah yeah yeah Ah, yeah yeah yeah Zoom zoom zoom Ah, yeah yeah yeah *** Better work 'cause I'm hard to get I'm moving too fast, better catch your breath (oh yeah) Step up, gotta show me something New new new My love international When you speaking my language, physical (oh yeah) Think fast when I switch it up Like zoom zoom zoom *** Come my way, come my way Ah, yeah yeah yeah Say my name, say my name Ah, yeah yeah yeah You could feel it, don't play right now Turn it up and come get me loud Make my heartbeat go make that sound Like zoom zoom zoom *** Ah, yeah yeah yeah Ah, yeah yeah yeah Zoom zoom zoom Ah, yeah yeah yeah (oh yeah, oh yeah) Ah, yeah yeah yeah (oh yeah) Zoom zoom zoom Ah, yeah yeah yeah