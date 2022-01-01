Enrique Iglesias

She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy)
O çingene gibi dans ediyor (çingene, çingene)
Her body got me tipsy
Onun vücudu beni sarhoş ediyor
I should take a step back, fall back
Bir adım geri atmalıyım, geri çekil
This girl got me feelin’ risky
Bu kız beni riskli hissettiriyor
She ready for the taking
O ele geçirmek için hazır
And I got the motivation (yeah!)
Ve benim motivasyonum var (evet)
‘Cause when you see her dance there’s a chance
Çünkü sen onun dansını gördüğünde burada bir şans var
You might not come home from vacantion
Belki tatilden eve dönmezsin
***
And if you look you’ll fall in love
Ve eğer bakarsan aşık olacaksın
She got that ass, she make it clap
O böyle bir kalçaya sahip, o çalkalıyor
She’ll leave you shook
O seni şoke edecek
And now you hooked
Ve sen şimdi bağımlısın
The way she dance
Onun dans edişi
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Uh yeah, yeah!
Evet, evet!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Pazartesi, Salı, Çarşamba
Thursday, Friday, we gon’
Perşembe, Cuma, biz gideceğiz
Freakin’ every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!)
Her hafta sonu çıldırıyoruz, yeni başlıyoruz
Y síguete moviento que todo’ te ‘tán viendo
Ve beni takip et, herkes görecek
Damn, you got me, girl, that body’s built like a Bugatti (skrt, skrt, skrt)
Kahretsin, beni ele geçirdin, evet, bu vücut Bugatti gibi inşa edildi
***
And if you look you’ll fall in love
Ve eğer bakarsan aşık olacaksın
She got that ass, she make it clap
O böyle bir kalçaya sahip, o çalkalıyor
She’ll leave you shook
O seni şoke edecek
And now you hooked
Ve sen şimdi bağımlısın
The way she dance
Onun dans edişi
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Uh yeah, yeah!
Evet, evet!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Yeah!
Evet!
Uh yeah, yeah!
Evet, evet!
(Yeah)
Wuuuh, uh!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
What happens in Miami, never happened
Miami’de neler oldu, asla olmadı
She said “No hands”, booty still clapping
O ‘’eller yok’’ dedi, kalçası hala sallanıyor
She wanna be Eve, baby, here’s an apple (haha)
O Eve olmak istiyor, bebek, burada bir elma var
Welcome to the booty shakin’ capital
Kalça sallama sermayesine hoş geldiniz
M.I.A
Where the mamis off the chain (heh)
Anneciklerin zincirleri nerede
Where the mamis get loose (heh)
Anneciklerin gevşemesi nerede
Where the mamis don’t play (heh)
Anneciklerin oynamayışı nerede
Where their body’s like “Boom!” (heh),
Patlama gibi vücutlar nerede
Where their booty’s like “Bang!” (heh, heh)
Patırtı gibi kalçalar nerede
Ya tú sabe’, man
Ya sen, adamım
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
***
She gon’ make you
O sana yaptıracak
She gon’ make you move
O seni taşındırtacak
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Uh yeah, yeah!
Evet, evet!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak
Yeah!
Evet!
Uh yeah, yeah!
Evet, evet!
(Yeah)
Wuuuh, uh!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak