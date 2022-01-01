Enrique Iglesias

She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy) O çingene gibi dans ediyor (çingene, çingene) Her body got me tipsy Onun vücudu beni sarhoş ediyor I should take a step back, fall back Bir adım geri atmalıyım, geri çekil This girl got me feelin’ risky Bu kız beni riskli hissettiriyor She ready for the taking O ele geçirmek için hazır And I got the motivation (yeah!) Ve benim motivasyonum var (evet) ‘Cause when you see her dance there’s a chance Çünkü sen onun dansını gördüğünde burada bir şans var You might not come home from vacantion Belki tatilden eve dönmezsin *** And if you look you’ll fall in love Ve eğer bakarsan aşık olacaksın She got that ass, she make it clap O böyle bir kalçaya sahip, o çalkalıyor She’ll leave you shook O seni şoke edecek And now you hooked Ve sen şimdi bağımlısın The way she dance Onun dans edişi She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Uh yeah, yeah! Evet, evet! She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Pazartesi, Salı, Çarşamba Thursday, Friday, we gon’ Perşembe, Cuma, biz gideceğiz Freakin’ every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!) Her hafta sonu çıldırıyoruz, yeni başlıyoruz Y síguete moviento que todo’ te ‘tán viendo Ve beni takip et, herkes görecek Damn, you got me, girl, that body’s built like a Bugatti (skrt, skrt, skrt) Kahretsin, beni ele geçirdin, evet, bu vücut Bugatti gibi inşa edildi *** And if you look you’ll fall in love Ve eğer bakarsan aşık olacaksın She got that ass, she make it clap O böyle bir kalçaya sahip, o çalkalıyor She’ll leave you shook O seni şoke edecek And now you hooked Ve sen şimdi bağımlısın The way she dance Onun dans edişi She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Uh yeah, yeah! Evet, evet! She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Yeah! Evet! Uh yeah, yeah! Evet, evet! (Yeah) Wuuuh, uh! She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** What happens in Miami, never happened Miami’de neler oldu, asla olmadı She said “No hands”, booty still clapping O ‘’eller yok’’ dedi, kalçası hala sallanıyor She wanna be Eve, baby, here’s an apple (haha) O Eve olmak istiyor, bebek, burada bir elma var Welcome to the booty shakin’ capital Kalça sallama sermayesine hoş geldiniz M.I.A Where the mamis off the chain (heh) Anneciklerin zincirleri nerede Where the mamis get loose (heh) Anneciklerin gevşemesi nerede Where the mamis don’t play (heh) Anneciklerin oynamayışı nerede Where their body’s like “Boom!” (heh), Patlama gibi vücutlar nerede Where their booty’s like “Bang!” (heh, heh) Patırtı gibi kalçalar nerede Ya tú sabe’, man Ya sen, adamım *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak *** She gon’ make you O sana yaptıracak She gon’ make you move O seni taşındırtacak She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Uh yeah, yeah! Evet, evet! She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak Yeah! Evet! Uh yeah, yeah! Evet, evet! (Yeah) Wuuuh, uh! She gon’ make you move to Miami O seni Miami’ye taşındırtacak