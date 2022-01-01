There Goes My Baby (feat. Flo Rida) Şarkı Sözleri
Enrique Iglesias
There Goes My Baby (feat. Flo Rida)
There is only one Flo and one Rida (one love one love)
Enrique
***
She came from nowhere and she stole my soul
Her love was criminal
I finally found what I was looking for
Now I can't let it go
***
We break up to make up
You got me spinning like a yo yo yo
But I know that you know, yeah
That girl you will always be mine
Hey!
***
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
***
I get so high when she go down down low
She work it nice and slow
We going round and round and back and forth
Can't take it anymore
***
We break up to make up, yeah
You got me spinning like a yo yo yo
But I know that you know, yeah
That girl you will always be mine
Hey!
***
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
There goes my baby, my wholesome lady
Hold me down if my whole world went crazy
That' s what she spoke
Just what she said
Now that's a joke
That talk is dead
Know I got to get over the love I had
The door I keep it open just in case she come back
Can't deal with the emotions to the point I'm sad
And I know my hearts broken but I've got so attached
Baby come back I won't get no sleep
She more than I want and all that I need
Locked up my heart and threw away the key so, so
And when my baby come back I'm crossing my T's
Dotting my I's and now I can't eat
Out of my mind
And that's how it's gonna be so, so, so
***
There goes my baby
Whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
Hey!
There goes my baby
Whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
Hey!
There goes my baby whoa
Hey hey baby come back to me
Back, back to me