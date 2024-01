Wait for the sun Watching the sky Black as a crow Night passes by Taking the stars so far away Everything flows Here comes another new day *** Into the wind I throw the night Silver and gold Turn into light I'm on a road I know the way Everything flows Here comes another new day *** Hallelujah, halle-halle hallelujah Hallelujah, hallelujah Hallelujah, halle-halle hallelujah Hallelujah, hallelujah *** Echoes in rain Drifting in waves Long journey home Never too late Black as a crow Night comes again Everything flows Here comes another new day