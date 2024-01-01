If I Could Be Where You Are Şarkı Sözleri
Enya
If I Could Be Where You Are
Where are you this moment?
Only in my dreams.
You're missing, but you're always
A heartbeat from me.
I'm lost now without you,
I don't know where you are.
I keep watching, I keep hoping,
But time keeps us apart
***
Is there a way I can find you,
Is there a sign I should know,
Is there a road I could follow
To bring you back home?
***
Winter lies before me
Now you're so far away.
In the darkness of my dreaming
The light of you will stay
***
If I could be close beside you
If I could be where you are
If I could reach out and touch you
And bring you back home
Is there a way I can find you
Is there a sign I should know
Is there a road I can follow
To bring you back home to me