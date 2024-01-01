Where are you this moment? Only in my dreams. You're missing, but you're always A heartbeat from me. I'm lost now without you, I don't know where you are. I keep watching, I keep hoping, But time keeps us apart *** Is there a way I can find you, Is there a sign I should know, Is there a road I could follow To bring you back home? *** Winter lies before me Now you're so far away. In the darkness of my dreaming The light of you will stay *** If I could be close beside you If I could be where you are If I could reach out and touch you And bring you back home Is there a way I can find you Is there a sign I should know Is there a road I can follow To bring you back home to me