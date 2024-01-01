Every time the rain comes down, close my eyes and listen. I can hear the lonesome sound of the sky as it cries... *** Listen to the rain Here it comes again Hear it in the rain *** Feel the touch of tears that fall -they won't fall forever In the way the day will flow all things come, all things go. *** Listen to the rain ...the rain... Here it comes again... ...again.... Hear it in the rain ... the rain... *** Late at night I drift away - I can hear you calling, and my name is in the rain, leaves on trees whispering, deep blue sea's mysteries. *** Even when this moment ends, can't let go this feeling. Everything will come again in the sound, falling down, of the sky as it cries. Hear my name in the rain.