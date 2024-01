Who can say Where the road goes Where the day flows - Only time And who can say If your love grows As your heart chose - Only time *** Who can say Why your heart sighs As your love flies - Only time And who can say Why your heart cries When your love lies - Only time *** Who can say When the roads meet That love might be In your heart And who can say When the day sleeps If the night keeps All your heart *** Night keeps all your heart *** Who can say If your love grows As your heart chose - Only time And who can say Where the road goes Where the day flows - Only time *** Who knows - only time...