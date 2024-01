And all the light will be, will be And all the future prophecy And all the waves, the sea, the sea And on the road are you and me *** And all the winds are like a kiss And all the years are nemesis And all the moments fall in mist And all is dust, remember this. *** And all the light will be, will be And all the waves, the sea And all the waves, the sea, the sea And all the light will be. *** And all the dust will drift away And all the nights, and all the days And all the heavens go their way And only change is here to stay. *** And all the stars without a name And all the skies that look the same And all the clouds that fade and then Then all of this begins again.