Etta James

Something told me it was over When I saw you and her talkin' Something deep down in my soul said, 'Cry, girl' When I saw you and that girl walkin' around *** Whoo, I would rather, I would rather go blind, boy Then to see you walk away from me, child, no *** Whoo, so you see, I love you so much That I don't wanna watch you leave me, baby Most of all, I just don't, I just don't wanna be free, no *** Whoo, whoo, I was just, I was just, I was just Sittin here thinkin', of your kiss and your warm embrace, yeah When the reflection in the glass that I held to my lips now, baby Revealed the tears that was on my face, yeah *** Whoo and baby, baby, I'd rather, I'd rather be blind, boy Then to see you walk away, see you walk away from me, yeah Whoo, baby, baby, baby, I'd rather be blind...