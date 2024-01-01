Monster Şarkı Sözleri
She got me going crazy
왜 심장이 뛰니?
넌 아름다워 나의 goddess
닫혀있지 yeah, yeah
두드릴 테니 날 들여 보낼래?
감춰진 스릴을 줄게
***
눈동자의 호기심에
이미 넌 빠져들었고
Don’t be afraid, love is the way
Shawty, I got it
You can call me monster
***
I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe
뒤집고 무너트리고 삼켜
그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해
널 망쳐 놓을 거야
네 맘속에 각인된 채
죽어도 영원히 살래
Come here girl, you call me monster
네 맘으로 들어갈게
***
She got me going crazy
(Oh yeah, she got me)
왜 심장이 뛰니?
(Oh yeah, oh yeah, she got me)
내가 좀 성격이 급해
그닥 온순하지 못해 (널 미워했어)
하지만 너를 원해
That’s right, my type
가슴은 거짓말 안 해
***
시작됐어 내 안에서
위험한 신호를 보내
Don’t be afraid, love is the way
Shawty, I got it
You can call me monster
***
I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe
뒤집고 무너트리고 삼켜
그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해
널 망쳐 놓을 거야
네 맘속에 각인된 채
죽어도 영원히 살래
Come here girl, you call me monster
네 맘으로 들어갈게
***
전율이 와 네 삶을 다
뒤집어 버리는게
I’m sorry, you make me so crazy
You know you do
***
모두 날 두려워해 so I’m untouchable man
근데 네 진심은 왜 결국에 날 거부 못해
숨어서 훔쳐보다가
깜짝 놀라지 (who?)
네겐 안티노미 같은
난 네 존재의 일부 (how we do?)
***
날 그대로 받아들여
너의 두려운 걱정은 접어두렴
네가 견딜만한 고통을 누려
더 깊이 빠져들어
***
널 맘대로 가지고 놀아
내 손에서 맘껏 놀아
도망가지마 넌 영원히 맴돌아
***
You can call me monster
***
I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe
뒤집고 무너뜨리고 삼켜
그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해
널 망쳐 놓을 거야
네 마음 속에 각인된 채
죽어도 영원히 살래
Come here girl, you call me monster
네 맘으로 들어갈게
***
Creepin’, creepin’, creepin’
Creepin’, creepin’, creepin’
Yeah, oh, creepin’