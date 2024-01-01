She got me going crazy 왜 심장이 뛰니? 넌 아름다워 나의 goddess 닫혀있지 yeah, yeah 두드릴 테니 날 들여 보낼래? 감춰진 스릴을 줄게 *** 눈동자의 호기심에 이미 넌 빠져들었고 Don’t be afraid, love is the way Shawty, I got it You can call me monster *** I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe 뒤집고 무너트리고 삼켜 그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해 널 망쳐 놓을 거야 네 맘속에 각인된 채 죽어도 영원히 살래 Come here girl, you call me monster 네 맘으로 들어갈게 *** She got me going crazy (Oh yeah, she got me) 왜 심장이 뛰니? (Oh yeah, oh yeah, she got me) 내가 좀 성격이 급해 그닥 온순하지 못해 (널 미워했어) 하지만 너를 원해 That’s right, my type 가슴은 거짓말 안 해 *** 시작됐어 내 안에서 위험한 신호를 보내 Don’t be afraid, love is the way Shawty, I got it You can call me monster *** I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe 뒤집고 무너트리고 삼켜 그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해 널 망쳐 놓을 거야 네 맘속에 각인된 채 죽어도 영원히 살래 Come here girl, you call me monster 네 맘으로 들어갈게 *** 전율이 와 네 삶을 다 뒤집어 버리는게 I’m sorry, you make me so crazy You know you do *** 모두 날 두려워해 so I’m untouchable man 근데 네 진심은 왜 결국에 날 거부 못해 숨어서 훔쳐보다가 깜짝 놀라지 (who?) 네겐 안티노미 같은 난 네 존재의 일부 (how we do?) *** 날 그대로 받아들여 너의 두려운 걱정은 접어두렴 네가 견딜만한 고통을 누려 더 깊이 빠져들어 *** 널 맘대로 가지고 놀아 내 손에서 맘껏 놀아 도망가지마 넌 영원히 맴돌아 *** You can call me monster *** I’m creepin’ in your heart, babe 뒤집고 무너뜨리고 삼켜 그래 널 훔쳐 탐닉해 널 망쳐 놓을 거야 네 마음 속에 각인된 채 죽어도 영원히 살래 Come here girl, you call me monster 네 맘으로 들어갈게 *** Creepin’, creepin’, creepin’ Creepin’, creepin’, creepin’ Yeah, oh, creepin’