Da da da da The smell of your skin lingers on me now You're probably on your flight back to your home town I need some shelter of my own protection baby To be with myself instead of calamity Peace, Serenity ***** I hope you know, I hope you know That this has nothing to do with you It's personal, Myself and I We've got some straightenin' out to do And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses that blanket But I've got to get a move on with my life It's time to be a big girl now And big girls don't cry Don't cry Don't cry Don't cry The path that I'm walking I must go alone I must take the baby steps until I'm full grown Fairytales don't always have a happy ending, do they And I foresee the dark ahead if I stay ***** Like the little school mate in the school yard We'll play jacks and uno cards I'll be your best friend and you'll be mine Valentine Yes you can hold my hand if you want to Cause I want to hold yours too We'll be playmates and lovers and share our secret worlds But it's time for me to go home It's getting late, dark outside I need to be with myself instead of calamity Peace, Serenity