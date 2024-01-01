She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh baby)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh baby)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh baby)
She can't help it
*****
The first time that I saw your eyes
Boy, you looked right through me, mmm, mmm
Play it cool, but I knew you knew
That cupid hit me, mmm, mmm
*****
You got me trippin', stumblin', flippin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
You got me slippin', tumblin', sinkin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
So in love with you
*****
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh baby)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh no)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh how)
She can't help it
*****
Can't breath, when you touch my sleeve
Butterflies so crazy, ummm, ummm
Whoa now? Think I'm goin' down
Friends don't know what's with me, mmm, mmm
You got me trippin', stumblin', flippin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
You got me slippin', tumblin', sinkin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
So in love with you
*****
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh no)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh please)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (no, no)
She can't help it
*****
You know, this isn't the first time this has happened to me
This love sick thing
I like serious relationships and, uh
A girl like me don't stay single for long
Cause every time a boyfriend and I break up
My world is crushed, and I'm all alone
The love bug crawls right back up and bites me
And I'm back
*****
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (in love)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (oh God)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (I'm back in love)
Girl can't help it
Woo, hoo, hoo
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (I'm back in love, yeah)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (I'm back in love, yeah baby)
She can't help it
The girl can't help it (I'm back in love, yeah)
*****
You got me trippin', stumblin', flippin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
You got me slippin', tumblin', sinkin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
So in love with you
*****
You got me trippin', stumblin', flippin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
You got me slippin', tumblin', sinkin', fumblin'
Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (in love)
So in love with you