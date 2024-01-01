Listen up y'all, 'cause this is it
The beat that I'm banging is delicious
***
[Verse 1: Fergie]
Fergalicious definition, make the boys go loco
They want my treasures so they get their pleasures from my photo
You can see me, you can squeeze me
I ain't easy, I ain't sleazy
I got reasons why I tease 'em
Boys just come and go like seasons
***
[Pre-Chorus 1: Fergie & will.i.am, Derrick Rahming]
Fergalicious (So delicious)
But, I ain't promiscuous
And if you was suspicious
All that shit is fictitious
I blow kisses (Muah!)
That puts them boys on rock, rock
And they be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno)
***
[Chorus: Fergie]
It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)
It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)
It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)
***
[Interlude 1: Fergie]
Fergalicious def-
Fergalicious def-
Fergalicious def- (Def-, def-, def-, def-...)
***
[Verse 2: Fergie & will.i.am]
Fergalicious definition, make them boys go crazy
They always claim they know me
Comin' to me, call me Stacy (Hey, Stacy!)
I'm the F to the E-R-G the I, the E
And can't no other lady put it down like me
***
[Pre-Chorus 2: Fergie & will.i.am, Derrick Rahming]
I'm fergalicious (So delicious)
My body stay vicious
I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness
He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)
I put your boy on rock, rock
And he be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)
***
[Chorus: Fergie]
It's so delicious (It's hot, hot)
It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock)
It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got)
I'm Fergalicious
***
[Interlude 2: Fergie]
H-h-h-h-hold up! Check it out!
***
[Bridge: Fergie]
Baby, baby, baby
If you really wanna play
Honey, get some patience
Maybe then you'll get a taste
Of my tasty, tasty
I'll be laced with lacey
It's so tasty, tasty
It'll make you crazy
***
[Refrain: will.i.am]
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D, to the E to the
To the, to the... (Hit it, Fergie)
***
[Verse 3: Fergie]
All the time I turn around, brothas gather 'round
Always looking at me up and down, looking at my uhhh
I just wanna say it now, I ain't trying to 'round up
Drama little mama, I don't wanna take your man
And I know I'm coming off just a little bit conceited
And I keep on repeatin' how the boys wanna eat it
But I'm tryna tell, that I can't be treated like clientele
***
[Pre-Chorus 1: Fergie & will.i.am]
'Cause they say she delicious (So delicious)
But, I ain't promiscuous
And if you was suspicious
All that shit is fictitious
I blow kisses (Muah!)
That puts them boys on rock, rock
And they be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got
(Four, tres, two, uno!)
***
[Pre-Chorus 2: Fergie & (will.i.am), Derrick Rahming]
My body stay vicious
I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness
He's my witness (Ooh, wee!)
I put your boy on rock, rock
And he be lining down the block
Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!)
***
[Chorus Variation: Fergie]
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
It's so delicious (I, I, I, I)
I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-t-t-t-t)
***
[Outro: will.i.am & (Fergie)]
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty
T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno)
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S
To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the...