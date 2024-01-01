Listen up y'all, 'cause this is it The beat that I'm banging is delicious *** [Verse 1: Fergie] Fergalicious definition, make the boys go loco They want my treasures so they get their pleasures from my photo You can see me, you can squeeze me I ain't easy, I ain't sleazy I got reasons why I tease 'em Boys just come and go like seasons *** [Pre-Chorus 1: Fergie & will.i.am, Derrick Rahming] Fergalicious (So delicious) But, I ain't promiscuous And if you was suspicious All that shit is fictitious I blow kisses (Muah!) That puts them boys on rock, rock And they be lining down the block Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno) *** [Chorus: Fergie] It's so delicious (It's hot, hot) It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock) It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got) I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty) *** [Interlude 1: Fergie] Fergalicious def- Fergalicious def- Fergalicious def- (Def-, def-, def-, def-...) *** [Verse 2: Fergie & will.i.am] Fergalicious definition, make them boys go crazy They always claim they know me Comin' to me, call me Stacy (Hey, Stacy!) I'm the F to the E-R-G the I, the E And can't no other lady put it down like me *** [Pre-Chorus 2: Fergie & will.i.am, Derrick Rahming] I'm fergalicious (So delicious) My body stay vicious I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness He's my witness (Ooh, wee!) I put your boy on rock, rock And he be lining down the block Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!) *** [Chorus: Fergie] It's so delicious (It's hot, hot) It's so delicious (I put them boys on rock, rock) It's so delicious (They want a taste of what I got) I'm Fergalicious *** [Interlude 2: Fergie] H-h-h-h-hold up! Check it out! *** [Bridge: Fergie] Baby, baby, baby If you really wanna play Honey, get some patience Maybe then you'll get a taste Of my tasty, tasty I'll be laced with lacey It's so tasty, tasty It'll make you crazy *** [Refrain: will.i.am] T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D, to the E to the To the, to the... (Hit it, Fergie) *** [Verse 3: Fergie] All the time I turn around, brothas gather 'round Always looking at me up and down, looking at my uhhh I just wanna say it now, I ain't trying to 'round up Drama little mama, I don't wanna take your man And I know I'm coming off just a little bit conceited And I keep on repeatin' how the boys wanna eat it But I'm tryna tell, that I can't be treated like clientele *** [Pre-Chorus 1: Fergie & will.i.am] 'Cause they say she delicious (So delicious) But, I ain't promiscuous And if you was suspicious All that shit is fictitious I blow kisses (Muah!) That puts them boys on rock, rock And they be lining down the block Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!) *** [Pre-Chorus 2: Fergie & (will.i.am), Derrick Rahming] My body stay vicious I be up in the gym, just working on my fitness He's my witness (Ooh, wee!) I put your boy on rock, rock And he be lining down the block Just to watch what I got (Four, tres, two, uno!) *** [Chorus Variation: Fergie] It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-tasty, tasty) It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) It's so delicious (I, I, I, I) I'm Fergalicious (T-t-t-t-t-t-t-t-t) *** [Outro: will.i.am & (Fergie)] T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno) To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno) T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the S-T-E-Y, girl, you tasty T to the A to the, to the, to the, to the (Four, tres, two, uno) To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the L-I-C-I-O-U-S To the D to the E to the, to the, to the, to the...