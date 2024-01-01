La la la la La la la la La la la la La la la la Mustard on the beat *** [Verse 1] Uh, tell 'em where I'm from Finger on the pump make the sixth straight jump from SoCal Hollywood to the slums Chronic smoke get burnt by the California sun On the west side east coast where you at Just got to new york like a gnat on a jet To London, to Brazil, to Quebec Like the whole damn world took effect to Ferg Tell 'em *** Lay back, slow down Better represent when we come to your town Lay back, slow down Whatchu represent when we come to your town Say Get in with the business I'ma be there in a minute I just booked a pilot's ticket Thinking Russia need a visit I'ma run it to the limit And be on my way to Venice *** [Chorus] L.A. got the people saying la la la la la Brooklyn saying la la la la la Halcyon saying la la la la la Vegas saying la la la la la Rio saying la la la la la Tokyo saying la la la la la Down under saying la la la la la Miami saying la la la la la Jamaica *** Every city, every state, every country you know All around the globe Every city, every state, every country you know This is how we go *** [Verse 2] Uh tell em where I'm at From the plaques to the uh uh Everything fat Got Mustard on a track My girls all stack When I roll down the window, let me know where you're Atlanta, North South kick it 'lac Texas grill, Cadillacs through Miami then back To London, Jamaica then France The whole damn world took effect to Ferg, tell'em *** Lay back, slow down Better represent when we come to your town Lay back, slow down Whatchu represent when we come to your town Say *** Get em with the business When I come from Kansas City Hit manila till its Christmas Out to India I'll visit Puerto Rico is exquisite Bring my people back to Venice *** [Chorus] L.A got the people sayin' la la la Moscow, sayin', la la la España, la la la Kingston, sayin' la la la San Diego sayin' la la la Chi-Town sayin' la la la Germany, sayin' la la la La Punta sayin' la la la Ibiza *** Every city, every state, every country you know All around the globe Every city, every state, every country you know This is how we go Every city, every state, every country you know All around the globe Every city, every state, every country you know This is how we go *** [Chorus] L.A got the people sayin' la la la Amsterdam, sayin', la la la Frisco sayin', la la la Switzerland sayin', la la la Sao Paulo sayin', la la la Joburg sayin', la la la Mexico sayin', la la la Stockholm sayin', la la la Jamaica *** You on that Cali sh*t *** You like to like it We legalizing it Yes you can join us now We like to love it We like to love it We like to love it