La la la la
La la la la
La la la la
La la la la
Mustard on the beat
***
[Verse 1]
Uh, tell 'em where I'm from
Finger on the pump make
the sixth straight jump from SoCal
Hollywood to the slums
Chronic smoke get burnt by the California sun
On the west side east coast where you at
Just got to new york like a gnat on a jet
To London, to Brazil, to Quebec
Like the whole damn world took effect to Ferg
Tell 'em
***
Lay back, slow down
Better represent when we come to your town
Lay back, slow down
Whatchu represent when we come to your town
Say
Get in with the business
I'ma be there in a minute
I just booked a pilot's ticket
Thinking Russia need a visit
I'ma run it to the limit
And be on my way to Venice
***
[Chorus]
L.A. got the people saying la la la la la
Brooklyn saying la la la la la
Halcyon saying la la la la la
Vegas saying la la la la la
Rio saying la la la la la
Tokyo saying la la la la la
Down under saying la la la la la
Miami saying la la la la la
Jamaica
***
Every city, every state, every country you know
All around the globe
Every city, every state, every country you know
This is how we go
***
[Verse 2]
Uh tell em where I'm at
From the plaques to the uh uh
Everything fat
Got Mustard on a track
My girls all stack
When I roll down the window,
let me know where you're
Atlanta, North South kick it 'lac
Texas grill, Cadillacs through Miami then back
To London, Jamaica then France
The whole damn world took effect to Ferg, tell'em
***
Lay back, slow down
Better represent when we come to your town
Lay back, slow down
Whatchu represent when we come to your town
Say
***
Get em with the business
When I come from Kansas City
Hit manila till its Christmas
Out to India I'll visit
Puerto Rico is exquisite
Bring my people back to Venice
***
[Chorus]
L.A got the people sayin' la la la
Moscow, sayin', la la la
España, la la la
Kingston, sayin' la la la
San Diego sayin' la la la
Chi-Town sayin' la la la
Germany, sayin' la la la
La Punta sayin' la la la
Ibiza
***
Every city, every state, every country you know
All around the globe
Every city, every state, every country you know
This is how we go
Every city, every state, every country you know
All around the globe
Every city, every state, every country you know
This is how we go
***
[Chorus]
L.A got the people sayin' la la la
Amsterdam, sayin', la la la
Frisco sayin', la la la
Switzerland sayin', la la la
Sao Paulo sayin', la la la
Joburg sayin', la la la
Mexico sayin', la la la
Stockholm sayin', la la la
Jamaica
***
You on that Cali sh*t
***
You like to like it
We legalizing it
Yes you can join us now
We like to love it
We like to love it
We like to love it