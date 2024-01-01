Oh shit, oh shit, oh shit. Are you ready for this? Oh, shit! Oh! It's me Fergie The pen Polo! Fergie Ferg, what's up baby?! Come on When I come to the clubs, step aside (Oh, shit) Part the seas, don't be having me in the line (Oh, shit) V.I.P 'cause you know I gotta shine (Oh, shit) I'm Fergie Ferg And me love you long time (Oh shit) All my girls get down on the floor (Oh, shit) Back to back drop it down real low (Oh, shit) I'm such a lady but I'm dancing like a ho (Oh, shit) 'cause you know I don't give a fuck so here we go! (Oh shit) *** [Chorus (x2):] How come every time you come around My London London Bridge want to go down Like London London London wanna go down Like London London London be going down like *** The drinks start pouring And my speech start slurring Everybody start looking real good (Oh, shit) *** The Grey Goose got your girl feeling loose Now I'm wishing that I didn't wear these shoes (I hate heels) It's like every time I get up on the dude Paparazzi put my business in the news And I'm like get up out my face (oh, shit) 'fore I turn around and spray your ass with mace (oh, shit) My lips make you wanna have a taste (oh, shit) You got that? I got the bass (Uh) *** Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo [Speech:] Me like a bullet type, you know they comin' right Fergie love em' long time My girls support right? *** Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo Doo, doo, doo, doo Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo *** [Speech:] Me like a bullet type, you know they comin' right Fergie love em' long time My girls support right? *** Another A.T.L. Cali collabo Fergie and Polo *** When I come to the clubs, step aside (Oh, shit) Part the seas, don't be having me in the line (Oh, shit) V.I.P because you know I gotta shine (Oh, shit) I'm Fergie Ferg And me love you long time (Oh, shit) *** All my girls get down on the floor (Oh, shit) Back to back drop it down real low (Oh, shit) I'm such a lady but I'm dancing like a ho (Oh, shit) 'cause you know I don't give a fuck so here we go! (Oh, shit) *** Shittin' all over the world Fuck you bitches!