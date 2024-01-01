Oh shit, oh shit, oh shit.
Are you ready for this?
Oh, shit!
Oh!
It's me
Fergie
The pen
Polo!
Fergie Ferg, what's up baby?!
Come on
When I come to the clubs, step aside (Oh, shit)
Part the seas, don't be having me in the line (Oh, shit)
V.I.P 'cause you know I gotta shine (Oh, shit)
I'm Fergie Ferg
And me love you long time (Oh shit)
All my girls get down on the floor (Oh, shit)
Back to back drop it down real low (Oh, shit)
I'm such a lady but I'm dancing like a ho (Oh, shit)
'cause you know I don't give a fuck so here we go! (Oh shit)
***
[Chorus (x2):]
How come every time you come around
My London London Bridge want to go down
Like London London London wanna go down
Like London London London be going down like
***
The drinks start pouring
And my speech start slurring
Everybody start looking real good (Oh, shit)
***
The Grey Goose got your girl feeling loose
Now I'm wishing that I didn't wear these shoes (I hate heels)
It's like every time I get up on the dude
Paparazzi put my business in the news
And I'm like get up out my face (oh, shit)
'fore I turn around and spray your ass with mace (oh, shit)
My lips make you wanna have a taste (oh, shit)
You got that? I got the bass (Uh)
***
Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo
[Speech:]
Me like a bullet type, you know they comin' right
Fergie love em' long time
My girls support right?
***
Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo
Doo, doo, doo, doo
Ah, da, da, da, da, doo, doo, doo, doo
***
[Speech:]
Me like a bullet type, you know they comin' right
Fergie love em' long time
My girls support right?
***
Another A.T.L.
Cali collabo
Fergie and Polo
***
When I come to the clubs, step aside (Oh, shit)
Part the seas, don't be having me in the line (Oh, shit)
V.I.P because you know I gotta shine (Oh, shit)
I'm Fergie Ferg
And me love you long time (Oh, shit)
***
All my girls get down on the floor (Oh, shit)
Back to back drop it down real low (Oh, shit)
I'm such a lady but I'm dancing like a ho (Oh, shit)
'cause you know I don't give a fuck so here we go! (Oh, shit)
***
Shittin' all over the world
Fuck you bitches!