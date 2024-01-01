George Michael

I feel so unsure As I take your hand and lead you to the dance floor As the music dies, something in your eyes Calls to mind a silver screen And all its sad good-byes *** I'm never gonna dance again Guilty feet have got no rhythm Though it's easy to pretend I know you're not a fool *** I should've known better than to cheat a friend And waste the chance that I'd been given So I'm never gonna dance again The way I danced with you, oh *** Time can never mend The careless whispers of a good friend To the heart and mind Ignorance is kind There's no comfort in the truth Pain is all you'll find *** I'm never gonna dance again Guilty feet have got no rhythm Though it's easy to pretend I know you're not a fool *** I should've known better than to cheat a friend (should've known better, yeah) And waste the chance that I'd been given So I'm never gonna dance again The way I danced with you, oh *** Never without your love Tonight the music seems so loud I wish that we could lose this crowd Maybe it's better this way We'd hurt each other with the things we'd want to say *** We could have been so good together We could have lived this dance forever But now, who's gonna dance with me? Please stay *** And I'm never gonna dance again Guilty feet have got no rhythm Though it's easy to pretend I know you're not a fool I should've known better than to cheat a friend And waste the chance that I'd been given So I'm never gonna dance again The way I danced with you, oh *** now that you're gone (Now that you're gone) was what I did so wrong, so wrong That you had to leave me alone?