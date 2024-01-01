Girls Genaration

겁이 나서 시작조차 안 해봤다면 그댄 투덜 대지 마라 좀! (G.G.) 주저하면 기회는 모두 너를 비켜가 가슴 펴고 나와봐라 좀! (T.R.X.) B-Bring the boys out *** (Yeah, Y'know) B-Bring the boys out (We bring the boys out, We bring the boys out, yeah) B-Bring the boys out *** 순리에 맞춰 사는 것 넌 길들여져 버렸니? 괜찮니? (get up) 암담한 세상이 그댈 주눅들게 만드니? 괜찮니? 그냥 볼 수가 없어 난 부딪히고 깨져도 몇 번이고 일어나 날카롭게 멋지게 일을 내고야 말던 니 야성을 보여줘 My boy B-Bring the boys out *** Girls' Generation make you feel the heat 전 세계가 너를 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out) 위퐁도 당당하지 뼛속부터 넌 원래 멋졌어 You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out) *** 흔들리지 말고 그댄 자릴 지켜 원래 전쟁 같은 삶을 사는 인간인 걸 너는 왜 (Yeah fly high) 벌써 왜 (You fly high) 포기해 오 넌 멀었잖아 *** 너의 짐념을 보여줘 지굴 좀 흔들어줘 모두가 널 볼 수 있게 역사는 새롭게 쓰여지게 될 걸 주인공은 바로 너 바로 너 B-Bring the boys out *** Girls' Generation make you feel the heat 전 세계가 너를 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out) 위퐁도 당당하지 뼛속부터 넌 원래 멋졌어 You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out) *** Girls bring the boys out I wanna dance right now 내가 이끌어줄게 come out 세상 남자들이여 난 number one 지혜를 주는 아테나 check this out 즐겨봐라 도전의 설레임 이미 모두 가진 세상의 남자 그대로 쭉 가는 거야 keep up Girls' Generation we don't stop (B-Bring the boys out) *** 막혀 버렸던 미래가 안 보였던 미래가 네 눈앞에 펼쳐져 점점 더 완벽한 니 모습에 마치 난 빨려들 것 같아 my heart *** 겁이 나서 시작조차 안 해봤다면 그댄 투덜 대지 마라 좀! (Just bring the boys out) 주저하면 기회는 모두 너를 비켜가 가슴 펴고 나와봐라 좀! *** Cause the girls bring the boys out Girls bring the boys out (x3) *** Girls' Generation make 'em feel the heat 전 세계가 우릴 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out) 세상을 이끌 남자 멋진 여자들 여기 모여라 You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out)