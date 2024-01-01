The Boys Şarkı Sözleri
Girls Genaration
The Boys
-
겁이 나서 시작조차 안 해봤다면
그댄 투덜 대지 마라 좀! (G.G.)
주저하면 기회는 모두 너를 비켜가
가슴 펴고 나와봐라 좀! (T.R.X.)
B-Bring the boys out
***
(Yeah, Y'know)
B-Bring the boys out
(We bring the boys out, We bring the boys out, yeah)
B-Bring the boys out
***
순리에 맞춰 사는 것 넌 길들여져 버렸니? 괜찮니? (get up)
암담한 세상이 그댈 주눅들게 만드니? 괜찮니?
그냥 볼 수가 없어 난 부딪히고 깨져도 몇 번이고 일어나
날카롭게 멋지게 일을 내고야 말던 니 야성을 보여줘
My boy
B-Bring the boys out
***
Girls' Generation make you feel the heat
전 세계가 너를 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out)
위퐁도 당당하지 뼛속부터 넌 원래 멋졌어
You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out)
***
흔들리지 말고 그댄 자릴 지켜
원래 전쟁 같은 삶을 사는 인간인 걸
너는 왜 (Yeah fly high) 벌써 왜 (You fly high)
포기해 오 넌 멀었잖아
***
너의 짐념을 보여줘 지굴 좀 흔들어줘
모두가 널 볼 수 있게
역사는 새롭게 쓰여지게 될 걸 주인공은 바로 너
바로 너
B-Bring the boys out
***
Girls' Generation make you feel the heat
전 세계가 너를 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out)
위퐁도 당당하지 뼛속부터 넌 원래 멋졌어
You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out)
***
Girls bring the boys out
I wanna dance right now
내가 이끌어줄게 come out
세상 남자들이여 난 number one
지혜를 주는 아테나 check this out
즐겨봐라 도전의 설레임
이미 모두 가진 세상의 남자
그대로 쭉 가는 거야 keep up
Girls' Generation we don't stop
(B-Bring the boys out)
***
막혀 버렸던 미래가 안 보였던 미래가
네 눈앞에 펼쳐져
점점 더 완벽한 니 모습에 마치
난 빨려들 것 같아 my heart
***
겁이 나서 시작조차 안 해봤다면
그댄 투덜 대지 마라 좀! (Just bring the boys out)
주저하면 기회는 모두 너를 비켜가
가슴 펴고 나와봐라 좀!
***
Cause the girls bring the boys out
Girls bring the boys out (x3)
***
Girls' Generation make 'em feel the heat
전 세계가 우릴 주목해 (B-Bring the boys out)
세상을 이끌 남자 멋진 여자들 여기 모여라
You know the girls (B-Bring the boys out)