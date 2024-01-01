Gloria Gaynor

At first I was afraid, I was petrified Kept thinkin' I could never live without you by my side But then I spent so many nights thinkin' how you did me wrong And I grew strong and I learned how to get along *** And so you're back, from outer space I just walked in to find you here with that sad look upon your face I should have changed that stupid lock I should have made you leave your key If I'd have known for just one second you'd be back to bother me *** Go on now, go, walk out the door Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye? Did you think I'd crumble? Did you think I'd lay down and die? *** Oh no, not I, I will survive Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive I've got all my life to live, and I've got all my love to give And I'll survive, I will survive, hey hey *** It took all the strength I had not to fall apart Just tryin' hard to mend the pieces of my broken heart And I spent oh so many nights just feeling sorry for myself I used to cry, but now I hold my head up high And you see me, somebody new I'm not that chained up little person still in love with you And so you felt like droppin' in and just expect me to be free Now I'm saving all my lovin' for someone who's lovin' me *** Go on now, go, walk out the door Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore Weren't you the one who tried to break me with goodbye? Did you think I'd crumble? Did you think I'd lay down and die? *** Oh no, not I, I will survive Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive I've got all my life to live, and I've got all my love to give And I'll survive, I will survive, oh *** Go on now go, walk out the door Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore Weren't you the one who tried to break me with goodbye? Did you think I'd crumble? Did you think I'd lay down and die? *** Oh no, not I, I will survive Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive I've got all my life to live, and I've got all my love to give And I'll survive, I will survive, I will survive *** It took all the strength I had not to fall apart Just tryin' hard to mend the pieces of my broken heart And I spent oh so many nights just feeling sorry for myself I used to cry, but now I hold my head up high And you see me, somebody new I'm not that chained up little person still in love with you And so you felt like droppin' in and just expect me to be free Well, now I'm saving all my lovin' for someone who's lovin' me *** Go on now go, walk out the door Just turn around now, 'cause you're not welcome anymore Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye? Did you think I'd crumble? Did you think I'd break down and die? *** Oh no, not I, I will survive Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive I've got all my life to live, and I've got all my love to give And I'll survive, I will survive, I will survive *** I've got all my life to live, and I've got so much love to give And I'll survive, yes, I'll survive, yeah, I'll survive