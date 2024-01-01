Goran Bregović

Ah (gas, gas, gas)
Ah
Do you like my car?
Guess you're ready 'cause I'm waiting for you
It's gonna be so exciting
Got this feeling really deep in my soul
Let's get out, I wanna go, come along, get it on
Gonna take my car, gonna sit in
Gonna drive along 'til I get you
'Cause I'm crazy, hot and ready, but you like it
I wanna race for you (Shall I go now?)
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna step on the gas
Tonight, I'll fly (and be your lover)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'll be so quick as a flash
And I'll be your hero
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna run as a flash
Tonight, I'll fight (to be the winner)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm gonna step on the gas
And you'll see the big show
Don't be lazy 'cause I'm burning for you
It's like a hot sensation
Got this power that is taking me out
Yes, I've got a crush on you, ready, now, ready, go
Gonna take my car, gonna sit in
Gonna drive alone 'til I get you
'Cause I'm crazy, hot and ready, but you like it
I wanna race for you (Shall I go now?)
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna step on the gas
Tonight, I'll fly (and be your lover)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'll be so quick as a flash
And I'll be your hero
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna run as a flash
Tonight, I'll fight (to be the winner)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm gonna step on the gas
And you'll see the big show
Gonna take my car, do you like my car?
'Cause I'm crazy, hot and ready, but you like it
I wanna race for you (Shall I go now?)
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna step on the gas
Tonight, I'll fly (and be your lover)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'll be so quick as a flash
And I'll be your hero
Gas, gas, gas
I'm gonna run as a flash
Tonight, I'll fight (to be the winner)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm gonna step on the gas
And you'll see the big show
Gas, gas, gas
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Gas, gas, gas
And you'll see the big show
Ah