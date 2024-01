It's dare *** You've got to press it on you You just think it That's what you do baby Hold it down dare *** Jump with them all and move it Jump back and forth And feel like you were dare yourself To work it out *** Never did no harm, never did no harm It's dare *** It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up It's dare It's dare *** You've got to press it on you You just think it That's what you do, baby Hold it down dare *** Jump with the moon and move it Jump back and forth It feels like you would dare yourself To work it out *** Never did no harm Never did no harm It's dare *** It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up It's dare *** Never did no harm Never did no harm It's dare *** It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up, it's coming up It's coming up It's dare *** Oh *** You've got to press it on you You just think it That's what you do, baby Hold it down dare *** Jump with the moon and move it Jump back and forth And feel like you would dare yourself To work it out *** You've got to press it on you You just think it That's what you do, baby Hold it down dare *** Jump with them all and move it Jump back and forth It feels like you would dare yourself To work it out