In demon days it's cold inside You don't get nobody, people sigh It's so bad, lasting far, but love yourself Hiding in a hole in there All the glasses are too big Bring it back, got to hold it back To let you do that yet you don't want me back Before it fall down, falling down falling down Falling out to go far from the soul *** In these demon days It's so cold inside So hard for a good soul to survive You can't even trust the air you breathe Because mother earth wants us all to leave When lies become reality You numb yourself with drugs and T.V. So pick yourself up, it's a brand new day So turn yourself round Don't burn yourself, turn youself Turn yourself around To the sun! *** To the sun, to the sun... To the sun, to the sun...