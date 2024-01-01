Dirty Harry Şarkı Sözleri
I need a gun to keep myself among
The poor people who are burning in the sun
But they ain't got a chance, they ain't got a chance
I need a gun 'cause all I do is dance
'Cause all I do is dance
***
I need a gun to keep myself among
The poor people who are burning in the sun
But they ain't got a chance, they ain't got a chance
I need a gun 'cause all I do is dance
'Cause all I do is dance
***
In my backpack, I got my act right in case you act quite difficult
And your result weaken
With anger and discontent some are seeking
In search of like Nimoy
I'm a peace-loving decoy, ready for retaliation
I change your whole location to a pine box, six under
Impulsive, don't ask why or wonder
Orders given to me is strike and I'm thunder
With lightning-fast reflexes
On constant alert from the constant hurt
That seems limitless with no drop in pressure
It seems like everybody's out to test ya 'til they see you break
You can't conceal the hate that consumes you
I'm the reason why you fill up your Isuzu
Chill with your old lady at the tilt
I got a ninety-day extension and I'm filled with guilt
From things that I seen
Your water's from a bottle, mine's from a canteen
At night I hear the shots ring, so I'm a light sleeper
The cost of life, it seems to get cheaper
Out in the desert with my street sweeper
"The war is over", so said the speaker
With the flight suit on
Maybe to him, I'm just a pawn
So he can advance
Remember when I used to dance?
Man, all I wanna do is dance
***
I need a gun to keep myself among