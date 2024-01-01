I need a gun to keep myself among The poor people who are burning in the sun But they ain't got a chance, they ain't got a chance I need a gun 'cause all I do is dance 'Cause all I do is dance *** I need a gun to keep myself among The poor people who are burning in the sun But they ain't got a chance, they ain't got a chance I need a gun 'cause all I do is dance 'Cause all I do is dance *** In my backpack, I got my act right in case you act quite difficult And your result weaken With anger and discontent some are seeking In search of like Nimoy I'm a peace-loving decoy, ready for retaliation I change your whole location to a pine box, six under Impulsive, don't ask why or wonder Orders given to me is strike and I'm thunder With lightning-fast reflexes On constant alert from the constant hurt That seems limitless with no drop in pressure It seems like everybody's out to test ya 'til they see you break You can't conceal the hate that consumes you I'm the reason why you fill up your Isuzu Chill with your old lady at the tilt I got a ninety-day extension and I'm filled with guilt From things that I seen Your water's from a bottle, mine's from a canteen At night I hear the shots ring, so I'm a light sleeper The cost of life, it seems to get cheaper Out in the desert with my street sweeper "The war is over", so said the speaker With the flight suit on Maybe to him, I'm just a pawn So he can advance Remember when I used to dance? Man, all I wanna do is dance *** I need a gun to keep myself among