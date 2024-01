Summer don't know me no more He got mad, tiresome Summer don't know me He'd just let me low in myself *** 'Cause I do know love From you then Just dying *** I saw that day Lost my mind Lord, I'm fine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine *** Don't stop the bud when it comes It's the dawn, you'll see Money won't get there Ten years passed tonight, you'll flee *** If you do that I'll be sworn To find you I saw that day Lost my mind Lord, I'm fine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine *** I saw that day Lost my mind Lord, I'm fine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine *** Maybe in time You'll want to be mine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine Maybe in time You'll want to be mine