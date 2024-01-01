Empire Ants Şarkı Sözleri
Gorillaz Empire Ants şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Gorillaz Empire Ants şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Empire Ants sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Oh joy's arise
The sun has come again too hold you
Sailing out the doldrums of the moving
The polyphonic prayer is here, it's all around you
Its all around you, out here
***
And if the whole world is crashing down
Fall through space out of mind again
Where the emptiness we leave behind on warm air rising
Lose all the shadows far away
***
The falling alcohol empire, is here to hold you
Ruling out and haunted till it sinks
***
Little memories, marching on
Your little feet, working the machine
Will it spin, will it sore
My little dream, working the machine
***
Soothe like a wave
In plastic fall
Closing in on the moon
From where we are
***
Little memories
Your little feet, working the machine
Will it spin, will it sore
My little dream, working the machine
***
Soothe like a wave
In plastic fall
Closing in on the moon
From where we are