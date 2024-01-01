Feel good *** Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good *** City's breaking down on a camel's back They just have to go 'cause they don't know whack So all you fill the streets It's appealing to see You won't get out the county 'Cause you're damned as free You got a new horizon, it's ephemeral style A melancholy town where we never smile And all I wanna hear is the message beep My dreams, they gotta kiss Because I don't get sleep, no *** Windmill, windmill for the land Turn forever, hand in hand Take it all in on your stride It is ticking, falling down Love forever, love is free Let's turn forever, you and me Windmill, windmill for the land Is everybody in? *** Laughing gas these hazmats, fast cats Lining them up like ass cracks Ladies, homies, at the track It's my chocolate attack Shit, I'm stepping in the heart of this here Care bear bumping in the heart of this here Watch me as I gravitate Hahahahahaa *** Yo, we goin' ghost town This Motown, With yo sound You're in the blink You gonna bite the dust Can't fight with us With yo sound You kill the Inc. So don't stop, get it, get it Until you jet ahead Yo, watch the way I navigate Hahahahahaa *** Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good *** Don't stop, get it, get it We are your captains in it Steady, watch me navigate Hahahahahaa Don't stop, get it, get it We are your captains in it Steady, watch me navigate Hahahahahaa *** Feel good *** Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good