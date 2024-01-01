Feel good
***
Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good
***
City's breaking down on a camel's back
They just have to go 'cause they don't know whack
So all you fill the streets
It's appealing to see
You won't get out the county
'Cause you're damned as free
You got a new horizon, it's ephemeral style
A melancholy town where we never smile
And all I wanna hear is the message beep
My dreams, they gotta kiss
Because I don't get sleep, no
***
Windmill, windmill for the land
Turn forever, hand in hand
Take it all in on your stride
It is ticking, falling down
Love forever, love is free
Let's turn forever, you and me
Windmill, windmill for the land
Is everybody in?
***
Laughing gas these hazmats, fast cats
Lining them up like ass cracks
Ladies, homies, at the track
It's my chocolate attack
Shit, I'm stepping in the heart of this here
Care bear bumping in the heart of this here
Watch me as I gravitate
Hahahahahaa
***
Yo, we goin' ghost town
This Motown,
With yo sound
You're in the blink
You gonna bite the dust
Can't fight with us
With yo sound
You kill the Inc.
So don't stop, get it, get it
Until you jet ahead
Yo, watch the way I navigate
Hahahahahaa
***
Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good
***
Don't stop, get it, get it
We are your captains in it
Steady, watch me navigate
Hahahahahaa
Don't stop, get it, get it
We are your captains in it
Steady, watch me navigate
Hahahahahaa
***
Feel good
***
Shake it, shake it, shake it, feel good