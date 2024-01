[Verse 1] O, green world Don't desert me now Bring me back to Fallen Town Where someone is still alive Fighting for something new in this When no one needs the heart of me And I'm looking out somewhere I've never been before Been before *** [Verse 2] O, green world Don't desert me now Made of you, and you of me But where are we? Oh no, sells to lie From the darkest stars that force you Down when you’re in first Does it seem so little to you? I know you now I know you know me too You know me too Hope, sex and drugs thrust into myself, holy It feels holy It’s fun when you’re the father in the place you were