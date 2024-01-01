Rhinestone Eyes Şarkı Sözleri
I'm a scary gargoyle on a tower
That you made with plastic power
Your rhinestone eyes are like
Factories far away
***
When the paralytic dreams
That we all seem to keep
Drive on engines till they weep
With future pixels in factories far away
Factories far away
***
So call the mainland from the beach
Your heart is now washed up in bleach
The waves are rising for this time of year
Factories far away
***
And nobody knows what to do with the heat
Under sunshine pylons we'll meet
While rain is falling
Like rhinestones from the sky
Factories far away
***
I got a feeling now my heart is frozen
All the phoses and growsin
Have been after native in my soul
I prayed on the unmovable
Yeah, clinging to the Adam's of rock
Seasons seas, just smooth signs of change
Factories far away
***
I can't see now, she said taxi
I that light is so I can take
This storm bring strange loyalties, and skies
Factories far away
***
I'm a scary gargoyle on a tower
That you made with plastic power
Your rhinestone eyes are like
Factories far away
Factories far away
***
(Here we go again)
(That's electric)
(That's electric)
Factories far away
***
Helicopters fly over the beach
Same time every day, same routine
A clear target in the summer
When skies are blue
Factories far away
***
It's part of the noise when winter comes
It reverberates in my lungs
Natures corrupted in factories far away
Factories far away
***
(Here we go again)
(That's electric)
Factories far away
***
Your love's like rhinestones
Falling from the sky
(That's electric)
With future pixels in factories far away
(Here we go again)
(That's electric)
Factories far away
***
Your love's like rhinestones
Falling from the sky
(That's electric)
With future pixels in factories far away
(Here we go again)