I'm a scary gargoyle on a tower That you made with plastic power Your rhinestone eyes are like Factories far away *** When the paralytic dreams That we all seem to keep Drive on engines till they weep With future pixels in factories far away Factories far away *** So call the mainland from the beach Your heart is now washed up in bleach The waves are rising for this time of year Factories far away *** And nobody knows what to do with the heat Under sunshine pylons we'll meet While rain is falling Like rhinestones from the sky Factories far away *** I got a feeling now my heart is frozen All the phoses and growsin Have been after native in my soul I prayed on the unmovable Yeah, clinging to the Adam's of rock Seasons seas, just smooth signs of change Factories far away *** I can't see now, she said taxi I that light is so I can take This storm bring strange loyalties, and skies Factories far away *** I'm a scary gargoyle on a tower That you made with plastic power Your rhinestone eyes are like Factories far away Factories far away *** (Here we go again) (That's electric) (That's electric) Factories far away *** Helicopters fly over the beach Same time every day, same routine A clear target in the summer When skies are blue Factories far away *** It's part of the noise when winter comes It reverberates in my lungs Natures corrupted in factories far away Factories far away *** (Here we go again) (That's electric) Factories far away *** Your love's like rhinestones Falling from the sky (That's electric) With future pixels in factories far away (Here we go again) (That's electric) Factories far away *** Your love's like rhinestones Falling from the sky (That's electric) With future pixels in factories far away (Here we go again)