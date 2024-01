Don't want to be an American idiot. Don't want a nation under the new media And can you hear the sound of hysteria? The subliminal mind fuck America. *** Welcome to a new kind of tension. All across the alien nation. Where everything isn't meant to be okay. Television dreams of tomorrow. We're not the ones who're meant to follow. For that's enough to argue. *** Well maybe I'm the faggot America. I'm not a part of a redneck agenda. Now everybody do the propaganda. And sing along at the age of paranoia. *** Welcome to a new kind of tension. All across the alien nation. Where everything isn't meant to be okay. Television dreams of tomorrow. We're not the ones who're meant to follow. For that's enough to argue. *** Don't want to be an American idiot. One nation controlled by the media. Information age of hysteria. It's going out to idiot America. *** Welcome to a new kind of tension. All across the alien nation. Where everything isn't meant to be okay. Television dreams of tomorrow. We're not the ones who're meant to follow. For that's enough to argue.