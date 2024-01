I walk a lonely road The only one that I have ever known Don't know where it goes But it's home to me and I walk alone I walk this empty street On the Boulevard of Broken Dreams Where the city sleeps And I'm the only one and I walk alone I walk alone. I walk alone. I walk alone. I walk alone. *** My shadow's the only one that walks beside me My shallow heart's the only thing that's beating Sometimes I wish someone out there will find me 'til then I walk alone. *** I'm walking down the line That divides me somewhere in my mind On the borderline of the edge And where I walk alone Read between the lines of what's Fucked up and everything's alright Checked my vital signs to know I'm still alive And I walk alone I walk alone. I walk alone. I walk alone. I walk alone. *** I walk this empty street on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams Where the city sleeps And I'm the only one and I walk alone *** My shadow's the only one that walks beside me My shallow heart's the only thing that's beating Sometimes I wish someone out there will find me 'til then I walk alone.