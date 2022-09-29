Gwen Stefani

C’mon, Johnny! When you gonna get here? – Hadi Johnny! Ne zaman burada olacaksın? All right, hold your pretty horses, I’ll be there in a minute – Pekala, güzel atlarınızı tutun, bir dakikaya oradayım. You just get yourself dolled up, alright Toots? – Sadece, iyi Toots süslenip olsun? You pick a place, you just pick a place! – Bir yer seç, sadece bir yer seç! Um, Johnny? – Um, Johnny? Yeah, Gwennie-Gwen-Gwen? – Evet, Gwennie-Gwen-Gwen? You might wanna hurry, because tonight is the night! – Acele etmek isteyebilirsin, çünkü bu gece o gece! *** I’m empty – Boşum I need fulfilling, yes I do, love – Tatmin olmaya ihtiyacım var, evet, seviyorum A-to the ceiling when I do, love – A-tavana çıktığımda, aşkım I get this feeling when I’m in love – Aşık olduğumda böyle hissediyorum. I’m restless – Huzursuzum Can’t you see I try my bestest? – Sen benim en iyi çalışıyorum, görmüyor musun? To be good girl, because it’s just us – İyi bir kız olmak, çünkü sadece biziz. So take me now and do me justice – Şimdi beni al ve adaleti sağla I’m waiting – Bekliyorum A-patiently anticipating – A-sabırla beklemek Your arrival, and I’m hating – Senin gelişin ve nefret ediyorum It takes so long to get to my house – Çok uzun zaman evime gitmek için alır To take me out – Beni dışarı çıkarmak için *** Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat – Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat – Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Uh-oh, in the backseat! – Uh-oh, arka koltukta! *** Okay now – Tamam şimdi I understand he’s on his way now – Şimdi yolda olduğunu anlıyorum. But jeez Louise, I mean today now – Ama tanrım Louise, yani bugün şimdi I can’t wait, I wanna play now (Oooh ooh ooh) – Bekleyemem, şimdi oynamak istiyorum (Oooh ooh ooh) I’m antsy – Heyecanlıyım Bubble pop electric pansies – Kabarcık pop elektrikli hercai menekşeler My sweet tooth, I want your candy – Tatlı dişim, şekerini istiyorum. The Queen of Eng would say it’s randy (Ha-ha-ha-ha) – Eng Kraliçesi onun randy olduğunu söylerdi (Ha-ha-ha-ha) I’m itchy – Kaşınıyorum. I wish you would come and scratch me – Keşke gelip beni kaşısaydın. Tonight I’m falling, won’t you catch me? – Bu gece düşüyorum, beni yakalamaz mısın? Swoop on by so you can snatch me and take me out – Yanımdan geç ki beni yakalayıp dışarı çıkarabilesin. *** Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat – Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat – Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Uh-oh, in the backseat! – Uh-oh, arka koltukta! *** (I’ll get it!) – (Alacağım!) The need to be satisfied – Tatmin olma ihtiyacı (Hey Johnny! Lemme go grab my sweater) – (Hey Johnny! Gidip süveterimi alayım) Come pick me up, I want a ride – Gel beni al, seni bırakayım. (Hi, Mrs. Stefani) (Bye, Mom!) – (Merhaba Bayan Stefani) (Hoşçakal anne!) Hurry, hurry come to me – Çabuk, çabuk bana gel. (So, baby, where you wanna go, huh?) – (Bebeğim, nereye gitmek istiyorsun?) Drive-in movie – Giriş filmi Drive in, move me – İçeri sür, hareket ettir beni. Drive into me – İçime sür *** Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it – Kabarcık pop elektrik, yapmam gereken çok kişi var Straight to me, drive-in movie – Doğruca bana, sürücü filmi Take it to the backseat, run it like a track meet – Onu arka koltuğa götür, bir pist buluşması gibi koş Come to me, drive-in movie – Bana gel, sürücü filmi Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it – Kabarcık pop elektrik, yapmam gereken çok kişi var Straight to me, drive-in movie – Doğruca bana, sürücü filmi Take it to the backseat, run it like a track meet – Onu arka koltuğa götür, bir pist buluşması gibi koş Come to me, drive-in movie – Bana gel, sürücü filmi *** Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat – Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat – Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım. Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Uh-oh, in the backseat! – Uh-oh, arka koltukta! *** Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat – Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim. (Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it – (Bubble pop electric, onu almalısın Straight to me, drive-in movie) – Doğrudan bana, drive-in filmi) Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik (Take it to the back seat, run it like a track meet) – (Arka koltuğa götürün, bir pist buluşması gibi çalıştırın) Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik (Come to me, drive-in movie) – (Bana gel, sürücü filmi) Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat – Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım. (Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it – (Bubble pop electric, onu almalısın Straight to me, drive-in movie) – Doğrudan bana, drive-in filmi) Bubble pop electric – Kabarcık pop elektrik Uh-oh, in the backseat! – Uh-oh, arka koltukta! *** Yeah, tell your father, I said hello! – Evet, babana söyle, merhaba dedim! Johnny, get outta here!. – Johnny, defol buradan!.