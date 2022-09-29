Gwen Stefani

C’mon, Johnny! When you gonna get here?
– Hadi Johnny! Ne zaman burada olacaksın?
All right, hold your pretty horses, I’ll be there in a minute
– Pekala, güzel atlarınızı tutun, bir dakikaya oradayım.
You just get yourself dolled up, alright Toots?
– Sadece, iyi Toots süslenip olsun?
You pick a place, you just pick a place!
– Bir yer seç, sadece bir yer seç!
Um, Johnny?
– Um, Johnny?
Yeah, Gwennie-Gwen-Gwen?
– Evet, Gwennie-Gwen-Gwen?
You might wanna hurry, because tonight is the night!
– Acele etmek isteyebilirsin, çünkü bu gece o gece!
***
I’m empty
– Boşum
I need fulfilling, yes I do, love
– Tatmin olmaya ihtiyacım var, evet, seviyorum
A-to the ceiling when I do, love
– A-tavana çıktığımda, aşkım
I get this feeling when I’m in love
– Aşık olduğumda böyle hissediyorum.
I’m restless
– Huzursuzum
Can’t you see I try my bestest?
– Sen benim en iyi çalışıyorum, görmüyor musun?
To be good girl, because it’s just us
– İyi bir kız olmak, çünkü sadece biziz.
So take me now and do me justice
– Şimdi beni al ve adaleti sağla
I’m waiting
– Bekliyorum
A-patiently anticipating
– A-sabırla beklemek
Your arrival, and I’m hating
– Senin gelişin ve nefret ediyorum
It takes so long to get to my house
– Çok uzun zaman evime gitmek için alır
To take me out
– Beni dışarı çıkarmak için
***
Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat
– Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat
– Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Uh-oh, in the backseat!
– Uh-oh, arka koltukta!
***
Okay now
– Tamam şimdi
I understand he’s on his way now
– Şimdi yolda olduğunu anlıyorum.
But jeez Louise, I mean today now
– Ama tanrım Louise, yani bugün şimdi
I can’t wait, I wanna play now (Oooh ooh ooh)
– Bekleyemem, şimdi oynamak istiyorum (Oooh ooh ooh)
I’m antsy
– Heyecanlıyım
Bubble pop electric pansies
– Kabarcık pop elektrikli hercai menekşeler
My sweet tooth, I want your candy
– Tatlı dişim, şekerini istiyorum.
The Queen of Eng would say it’s randy (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
– Eng Kraliçesi onun randy olduğunu söylerdi (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
I’m itchy
– Kaşınıyorum.
I wish you would come and scratch me
– Keşke gelip beni kaşısaydın.
Tonight I’m falling, won’t you catch me?
– Bu gece düşüyorum, beni yakalamaz mısın?
Swoop on by so you can snatch me and take me out
– Yanımdan geç ki beni yakalayıp dışarı çıkarabilesin.
***
Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat
– Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat
– Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Uh-oh, in the backseat!
– Uh-oh, arka koltukta!
***
(I’ll get it!)
– (Alacağım!)
The need to be satisfied
– Tatmin olma ihtiyacı
(Hey Johnny! Lemme go grab my sweater)
– (Hey Johnny! Gidip süveterimi alayım)
Come pick me up, I want a ride
– Gel beni al, seni bırakayım.
(Hi, Mrs. Stefani) (Bye, Mom!)
– (Merhaba Bayan Stefani) (Hoşçakal anne!)
Hurry, hurry come to me
– Çabuk, çabuk bana gel.
(So, baby, where you wanna go, huh?)
– (Bebeğim, nereye gitmek istiyorsun?)
Drive-in movie
– Giriş filmi
Drive in, move me
– İçeri sür, hareket ettir beni.
Drive into me
– İçime sür
***
Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it
– Kabarcık pop elektrik, yapmam gereken çok kişi var
Straight to me, drive-in movie
– Doğruca bana, sürücü filmi
Take it to the backseat, run it like a track meet
– Onu arka koltuğa götür, bir pist buluşması gibi koş
Come to me, drive-in movie
– Bana gel, sürücü filmi
Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it
– Kabarcık pop elektrik, yapmam gereken çok kişi var
Straight to me, drive-in movie
– Doğruca bana, sürücü filmi
Take it to the backseat, run it like a track meet
– Onu arka koltuğa götür, bir pist buluşması gibi koş
Come to me, drive-in movie
– Bana gel, sürücü filmi
***
Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat
– Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat
– Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım.
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Uh-oh, in the backseat!
– Uh-oh, arka koltukta!
***
Tonight, I’m gonna give you all my love in the backseat
– Bu gece, sana arka koltukta tüm sevgimi vereceğim.
(Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it
– (Bubble pop electric, onu almalısın
Straight to me, drive-in movie)
– Doğrudan bana, drive-in filmi)
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
(Take it to the back seat, run it like a track meet)
– (Arka koltuğa götürün, bir pist buluşması gibi çalıştırın)
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
(Come to me, drive-in movie)
– (Bana gel, sürücü filmi)
Gonna speed it down and slow it up in the backseat
– Hızlandıracağım ve arka koltukta yavaşlatacağım.
(Bubble pop electric, you’ve gotta get it
– (Bubble pop electric, onu almalısın
Straight to me, drive-in movie)
– Doğrudan bana, drive-in filmi)
Bubble pop electric
– Kabarcık pop elektrik
Uh-oh, in the backseat!
– Uh-oh, arka koltukta!
***
Yeah, tell your father, I said hello!
– Evet, babana söyle, merhaba dedim!
Johnny, get outta here!.
– Johnny, defol buradan!.