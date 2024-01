I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you Give me a moment to realize it Lying besides you seems so unreal... Still can't believe it, I've tried to fight it I was afraid to feel what I feel In this cold, cold life I need a torch, a guiding light And you're that guy, you're the one Could you be mine, mine for all times? Would you be mine, mine for all times? I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (I gotta be with you) In this cold, cold life I need a torch, a guiding light And you're that guy, you're the one Could you be mine, mine for all times? I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you You-ooh, got to be with you I got to be with you... I got to be with you You-ooh, got to be with you I got to be with you... I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (be with you)