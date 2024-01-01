Düm Tek Tek (Club Mix) Şarkı Sözleri
Hadise
Düm Tek Tek (Club Mix)
-
Baby, you're perfect for me
You are my gift from Heaven
This is the greatest story of all times
We met like in a movie, so meant to last forever
And what you're doing to me feels so fine
***
Angel, I wake up
And live my dreams endlessly
Crazy for you
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Baby, I read all the answers in your exotic movements
You are the greatest dancer of all times
You make me feel so special
No one can kiss like you do
As if it's your profession, feel so fine
***
Angel, I wake up
And live my dreams endlessly
Crazy for you
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like düm tek tek