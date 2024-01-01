-
Sıkıldım , bunaldım , bir kurtulamadım
Seninle bir yerde nefes alamadım
***
Bakmam geriye bana aşk lazım
Sensiz bitecek bir roman lazım
***
Dönmem geriye , bana o lazım
Senden gidecek kahraman lazım
***
Hevesle , kalıp da senin olamadım
Bu aşk da hedef ne , bir tutturamadım
***
Bakmam geriye bana aşk lazım ,
Sensiz bitecek bir roman lazım .
***
Dönmem geriye bana o lazım ,
Senden gidecek kahraman lazım
-
Kaçırırım gözlerimi
Belli etmem sevdiğimi
Bir gülüşün inan yeter
Ele verir sevdiğini
***
Yakalarım bakışını
Yüreğimi yakışını
Görürsün bir kere baksan
Aşkımdan yanışımı
***
Adın ne Hadise
Adın ne Hadise
Adın ne Hadise
Gözlerime bak da söyle
***
Düşlerimde tek sen
Gece gündüz hep sen
Hayallerde değil
Şimdi çık karşıma
***
Hadi söylesene
Var mısın aşk oyununa
Sen ve ben el ele
Her şeyim sen gül neşeyle
***
Adın ne Hadise
Adın ne Hadise
Adın ne Hadise
Gözlerime bak da söyle…
-
Aklından geçenleri unut kenara bırak
Sözünden dönen kimse konuya inat
Gözünden düşenleri bırak bana da yanaş
Kapansın dünün neyse bugüne bırak
***
Ama olmaz olamaz sensiz olmaz bir durum
Seni buldum kalbine hemen kurulurum
***
Aklından geçenleri unut kenara bırak
Sözünden dönen kimse konuya inat
Gözünden düşenleri bırak bana da yanaş
Kapansın dünün neyse bugüne bırak
***
Ama olmaz olamaz sensiz olmaz bir durum
Seni buldum kalbine hemen kurulurum
-
Bir anda nerden çıktı en sabırsız haliyle
Kalbim atıyor hem de çok hızlı
Ben aşka inanmazken kimseye bağlanmazken
Ayrılamayız yok öyle acı
***
Görsem de görmesem de uçup da gelmesem de
Devam etmeye biraz gayret
Çok fazla istesek de sonunda beklesek de
Nasıl oldu ki bu böyle bize hayret
***
Dayan aşkım biraz sabret
Son anda dertten çıktı yepyeni ümitlerle
Aşkın tek adı senle yazıldı
Ben sana anlatmazsam üstüne alınmazsan
***
Sarılamayız bozmam bu tadı
Görsem de görmesem de uçup da gelmesen de
Devam etmeye biraz gayret
Çok fazla isteksek de sonunda beklesek de
Nasıl oldu ki bu böyle bize hayret
***
Dayan aşkım biraz sabret
-
Baby your perfect for me..
Bebeğim sen benim için mükemmelsin..
you are my gift from heaven
Cennetten hediyemsin
this is the greatest story of all times
Bu tüm zamanların en iyi hikayesi
***
we met in like in a movie
Filmlerdeki gibi tanıştık
so meant to last forever
Bu sonsuza kadar süreceği anlamına geliyordu
and what you're doing to me
ve bana yaptığın şey
feels so fine
çok iyi hissettiriyor
***
angel I wake up and live my dreams
Meleğim, kalkarım ve rüyalarımı yaşarım
endlessly
bitmeden tükenmeden
crazy for you
senin için çıldırıyorum
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor
always out it like there no limit
kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan
feels like there's no way back
geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor
always out it like there's no minute
kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan
feels like there's no way back
geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor
***
baby i read all answers
bebeğim bütün cevapları okudum
in your exotic movements
egzotik hareketlerindeki
you are the greatest dancer of all times
sen tüm zamanların en iyi dansçısısın
***
you make me feel so special
beni çok özel hissettiriyorsun
no one can kiss like you do
kimse senin öptüğün gibi öpemez
as it is your profession
sanki bu senin uzmanlık alanın
feel so fine
çok iyi hissettiriyor
***
angel I wake up
Meleğim, kalkarım
and live my dreams
ve rüyalarımı yaşarım
endlessly
bitmeden tükenmeden
crazy for you
senin için çıldırıyorum
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor
always out it like there's no minute
kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan
feels like there's no way back
geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor
always out it like there's no minute
kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan
feels like there's no way back
geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
***
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun?
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor
always out it like there's no minute
kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan
feels like there's no way back
geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor
-
-
Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene
***
Aşksız dönen bir dünya
Durmuş kalmış aslında
Seni gördüm şu anda
Nolur dur uzaklaşma
***
İstesen de doymazsın
Bir sınır da koymazsın
Herkesten çok ayrısın
Sen bunun farkındasın..
***
Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene
Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene
Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye
Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene
***
Mantıklı düşünsene
Aklın fikrin nerede
Herkesi dinliyorsun
Beni duy bir kere de
***
İstesen de doymazsın
Bir sınır da koymazsın
Herkesten çok ayrısın
Sen bunun farkındasın..
***
Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene
Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene
Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye
Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene
***
Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene
Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene
Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye
Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene
-
-
Düşündüm de şöyle, gerçekleri görünce
Anladım her şeyi, çok kısa sürede
Üzüldüm sonar, vakit kaybettiğime
Sıkıldım aslında, hem de fazlasıyla
***
Sıradansın sıradan
Hiçbir farkı olmayan
Herkes gibi kendince
Yetersiz özellikte
***
Sıradansın sıradan
Hiç heyecan duyulmayan
Herkes gibi kendince
Belirsiz özellikte
***
Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Sıradansın sıradan
Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Sıradansın sıradan
***
Konuşsana benimle, bir kaç sebep söyle
Zaman geçmiyor renksiz birisiyle
Olmaz ki zorla, her gün ayni tavırda
Heyecan bitmiş aslında, hem de fazlasıyla
***
Sıradansın sıradan
Hiçbir farkı olmayan
Herkes gibi kendince
Belirsiz özellikte
***
Sıradansın sıradan
Hiç heyecan duyulmayan
Herkes gibi kendince
Belirsiz özellikte
***
Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Sıradansın sıradan
Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Sıradansın sıradan
***
Sıradansın sıradan
***
Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Sıradansın sıradan
-
-
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you
Give me a moment to realize it
Lying besides you seems so unreal...
Still can't believe it, I've tried to fight it
I was afraid to feel what I feel
In this cold, cold life
I need a torch, a guiding light
And you're that guy, you're the one
Could you be mine, mine for all times?
Would you be mine, mine for all times?
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (I gotta be with you)
In this cold, cold life
I need a torch, a guiding light
And you're that guy, you're the one
Could you be mine, mine for all times?
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you
You-ooh, got to be with you
I got to be with you... I got to be with you
You-ooh, got to be with you
I got to be with you... I got to be with you
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you
I would live a double life just to be with you
It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do
I would live a double life, secret and taboo
I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (be with you)
-
Baby, you're perfect for me
You are my gift from Heaven
This is the greatest story of all times
We met like in a movie, so meant to last forever
And what you're doing to me feels so fine
***
Angel, I wake up
And live my dreams endlessly
Crazy for you
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Baby, I read all the answers in your exotic movements
You are the greatest dancer of all times
You make me feel so special
No one can kiss like you do
As if it's your profession, feel so fine
***
Angel, I wake up
And live my dreams endlessly
Crazy for you
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going düm tek tek
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
***
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Always out it like there's no limit
Feels like düm tek tek
-
Baby since I met you
I've been having close encounters of the purest kind
I don't need to tell you what I'm longing for
Cause baby you can read my mind
You touch me where I like it the most
Love me baby till I overdose
Your fingers on my body play a melody
I feel the rhythm down my spine
And it's burning in my bones
One look of you and I lose control
And it's running through my vains
One shot of you makes me go insane
This love is so supernatural
It makes me beg for more
This love is so supernatural
It's what I'm living for
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
This love I found got me so high
I don't know if I could be able to come down
You're my heaven you're my pill when I'm ill
I just breathe you and I feel alright
Your love is like the sweetest cure
You got me trippin but I still want more
Your fingers on my skin ooh
I love it when they're playing my favorite song
And it's burning in my bones
One look of you and I lose control
And it's running through my veins
One shot of you makes me go insane
This love is so supernatural
It makes me beg for more
This love is so supernatural
It's what I'm living for
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
And it's burning in my bones
One look of you and I lose control
And it's running through my veins
One shot of you makes me go insane
This love is so supernatural
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
This love is so supernatural
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last
I don't even have to ask ask ask
Will this love last last last