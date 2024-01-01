Kahraman (Akustik Version) Sıkıldım , bunaldım , bir kurtulamadım Seninle bir yerde nefes alamadım *** Bakmam geriye bana aşk lazım Sensiz bitecek bir roman lazım *** Dönmem geriye , bana o lazım Senden gidecek kahraman lazım *** Hevesle , kalıp da senin olamadım Bu aşk da hedef ne , bir tutturamadım *** Bakmam geriye bana aşk lazım , Sensiz bitecek bir roman lazım . *** Dönmem geriye bana o lazım , Senden gidecek kahraman lazım

Adın Ne Kaçırırım gözlerimi Belli etmem sevdiğimi Bir gülüşün inan yeter Ele verir sevdiğini *** Yakalarım bakışını Yüreğimi yakışını Görürsün bir kere baksan Aşkımdan yanışımı *** Adın ne Hadise Adın ne Hadise Adın ne Hadise Gözlerime bak da söyle *** Düşlerimde tek sen Gece gündüz hep sen Hayallerde değil Şimdi çık karşıma *** Hadi söylesene Var mısın aşk oyununa Sen ve ben el ele Her şeyim sen gül neşeyle *** Adın ne Hadise Adın ne Hadise Adın ne Hadise Gözlerime bak da söyle…

Baksana Aklından geçenleri unut kenara bırak Sözünden dönen kimse konuya inat Gözünden düşenleri bırak bana da yanaş Kapansın dünün neyse bugüne bırak *** Ama olmaz olamaz sensiz olmaz bir durum Seni buldum kalbine hemen kurulurum *** Aklından geçenleri unut kenara bırak Sözünden dönen kimse konuya inat Gözünden düşenleri bırak bana da yanaş Kapansın dünün neyse bugüne bırak *** Ama olmaz olamaz sensiz olmaz bir durum Seni buldum kalbine hemen kurulurum

Biraz Sabret Bir anda nerden çıktı en sabırsız haliyle Kalbim atıyor hem de çok hızlı Ben aşka inanmazken kimseye bağlanmazken Ayrılamayız yok öyle acı *** Görsem de görmesem de uçup da gelmesem de Devam etmeye biraz gayret Çok fazla istesek de sonunda beklesek de Nasıl oldu ki bu böyle bize hayret *** Dayan aşkım biraz sabret Son anda dertten çıktı yepyeni ümitlerle Aşkın tek adı senle yazıldı Ben sana anlatmazsam üstüne alınmazsan *** Sarılamayız bozmam bu tadı Görsem de görmesem de uçup da gelmesen de Devam etmeye biraz gayret Çok fazla isteksek de sonunda beklesek de Nasıl oldu ki bu böyle bize hayret *** Dayan aşkım biraz sabret

Düm Tek Tek / Akustik Baby your perfect for me.. Bebeğim sen benim için mükemmelsin.. you are my gift from heaven Cennetten hediyemsin this is the greatest story of all times Bu tüm zamanların en iyi hikayesi *** we met in like in a movie Filmlerdeki gibi tanıştık so meant to last forever Bu sonsuza kadar süreceği anlamına geliyordu and what you're doing to me ve bana yaptığın şey feels so fine çok iyi hissettiriyor *** angel I wake up and live my dreams Meleğim, kalkarım ve rüyalarımı yaşarım endlessly bitmeden tükenmeden crazy for you senin için çıldırıyorum *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? the beats going Düm Tek Tek tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor always out it like there no limit kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan feels like there's no way back geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? the beats going Düm Tek Tek tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor always out it like there's no minute kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan feels like there's no way back geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor *** baby i read all answers bebeğim bütün cevapları okudum in your exotic movements egzotik hareketlerindeki you are the greatest dancer of all times sen tüm zamanların en iyi dansçısısın *** you make me feel so special beni çok özel hissettiriyorsun no one can kiss like you do kimse senin öptüğün gibi öpemez as it is your profession sanki bu senin uzmanlık alanın feel so fine çok iyi hissettiriyor *** angel I wake up Meleğim, kalkarım and live my dreams ve rüyalarımı yaşarım endlessly bitmeden tükenmeden crazy for you senin için çıldırıyorum *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? the beats going Düm Tek Tek tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor always out it like there's no minute kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan feels like there's no way back geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? the beats going Düm Tek Tek tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor always out it like there's no minute kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan feels like there's no way back geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? *** can you feel the rhythm in my heart kalbimdeki ritmi hissedebiliyor musun? the beats going Düm Tek Tek tempo düm tek tek diye gidiyor always out it like there's no minute kalbimde bir dakika bile durmadan feels like there's no way back geri dönüşü olsun istemiyor

Evlenmeliyiz Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene *** Aşksız dönen bir dünya Durmuş kalmış aslında Seni gördüm şu anda Nolur dur uzaklaşma *** İstesen de doymazsın Bir sınır da koymazsın Herkesten çok ayrısın Sen bunun farkındasın.. *** Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene *** Mantıklı düşünsene Aklın fikrin nerede Herkesi dinliyorsun Beni duy bir kere de *** İstesen de doymazsın Bir sınır da koymazsın Herkesten çok ayrısın Sen bunun farkındasın.. *** Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene *** Gel gel gelsene de beni övsene Senle ben yan yana bir düşünsene Gel gel gelsene de aynı sahneye Bence evlenmeliyiz hem de bu sene

Sıradan Düşündüm de şöyle, gerçekleri görünce Anladım her şeyi, çok kısa sürede Üzüldüm sonar, vakit kaybettiğime Sıkıldım aslında, hem de fazlasıyla *** Sıradansın sıradan Hiçbir farkı olmayan Herkes gibi kendince Yetersiz özellikte *** Sıradansın sıradan Hiç heyecan duyulmayan Herkes gibi kendince Belirsiz özellikte *** Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh Sıradansın sıradan Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh Sıradansın sıradan *** Konuşsana benimle, bir kaç sebep söyle Zaman geçmiyor renksiz birisiyle Olmaz ki zorla, her gün ayni tavırda Heyecan bitmiş aslında, hem de fazlasıyla *** Sıradansın sıradan Hiçbir farkı olmayan Herkes gibi kendince Belirsiz özellikte *** Sıradansın sıradan Hiç heyecan duyulmayan Herkes gibi kendince Belirsiz özellikte *** Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh Sıradansın sıradan Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh Sıradansın sıradan *** Sıradansın sıradan *** Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh Sıradansın sıradan

Double Life I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you Give me a moment to realize it Lying besides you seems so unreal... Still can't believe it, I've tried to fight it I was afraid to feel what I feel In this cold, cold life I need a torch, a guiding light And you're that guy, you're the one Could you be mine, mine for all times? Would you be mine, mine for all times? I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (I gotta be with you) In this cold, cold life I need a torch, a guiding light And you're that guy, you're the one Could you be mine, mine for all times? I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you You-ooh, got to be with you I got to be with you... I got to be with you You-ooh, got to be with you I got to be with you... I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you I would live a double life just to be with you It ain't fair and it ain't right, but it's what I got to do I would live a double life, secret and taboo I don't wanna live a lie, but I got to be with you (be with you)

Düm Tek Tek (Club Mix) Baby, you're perfect for me You are my gift from Heaven This is the greatest story of all times We met like in a movie, so meant to last forever And what you're doing to me feels so fine *** Angel, I wake up And live my dreams endlessly Crazy for you *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Baby, I read all the answers in your exotic movements You are the greatest dancer of all times You make me feel so special No one can kiss like you do As if it's your profession, feel so fine *** Angel, I wake up And live my dreams endlessly Crazy for you *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Can you feel the rhythm in my heart? The beat's going düm tek tek Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back *** Always out it like there's no limit Feels like there's no way back Always out it like there's no limit Feels like düm tek tek