Baby since I met you I've been having close encounters of the purest kind I don't need to tell you what I'm longing for Cause baby you can read my mind You touch me where I like it the most Love me baby till I overdose Your fingers on my body play a melody I feel the rhythm down my spine And it's burning in my bones One look of you and I lose control And it's running through my vains One shot of you makes me go insane This love is so supernatural It makes me beg for more This love is so supernatural It's what I'm living for I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last This love I found got me so high I don't know if I could be able to come down You're my heaven you're my pill when I'm ill I just breathe you and I feel alright Your love is like the sweetest cure You got me trippin but I still want more Your fingers on my skin ooh I love it when they're playing my favorite song And it's burning in my bones One look of you and I lose control And it's running through my veins One shot of you makes me go insane This love is so supernatural It makes me beg for more This love is so supernatural It's what I'm living for I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last And it's burning in my bones One look of you and I lose control And it's running through my veins One shot of you makes me go insane This love is so supernatural I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last This love is so supernatural I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last I don't even have to ask ask ask Will this love last last last